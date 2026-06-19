Reggae icon Gramps Morgan has said a DNA test shows he has 46% Ghanaian heritage

Speaking at a UN conference, he noted that his discovery highlights the connection between Africa and the diaspora

Morgan Heritage Band member advocated for reparatory justice and cultural reconnection for descendants

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International reggae musician Gramps Morgan has disclosed that a DNA ancestry test showed he is 46% Ghanaian,

He described the discovery as a powerful confirmation of his connection to Africa and the descendants of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

"I Am 46% Ghanaian": Gramps Morgan Opens Up About His African Roots

Source: Facebook

The Jamaican artiste shared this during the High-Level Consultative Conference on "Next Steps" under the United Nations Resolution on Enslaved Africans in Accra.

Addressing political leaders, diplomats, academics and members of the African diaspora at the event, Morgan said his search for his ancestral roots led him to undertake DNA testing, which traced a significant portion of his heritage to Ghana.

"I am one of the children of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. I have done research to find out the truth. When I did a DNA test, I found out that I am 46% Ghanaian. So let the truth be told," he said.

His remarks were met with applause from participants, many of whom viewed the revelation as a reminder of the enduring ties between Africa and descendants of enslaved Africans across the world.

Morgan, a member of the renowned Morgan Heritage family, said the discovery had strengthened his appreciation of Ghana's role in the history of the African diaspora and reinforced his sense of belonging to the continent.

The reggae star's comments aligned with the conference's broader focus on historical justice, reparations and reconciliation for descendants of enslaved Africans.

He also used the occasion to reiterate his support for the growing global movement seeking reparatory justice for communities affected by slavery, colonialism and racial exploitation.

According to Morgan, acknowledging historical truths and reconnecting with ancestral identities are important steps toward addressing the long-term effects of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The conference formed part of ongoing international efforts to advance discussions surrounding United Nations resolutions on descendants of enslaved Africans and to strengthen cooperation between African nations and members of the diaspora.

Participants explored ways to promote cultural reconnection, historical accountability and practical measures aimed at addressing the legacy of slavery.

For many delegates, Morgan's testimony served as a vivid example of how descendants of enslaved Africans are using genealogy and DNA testing to reconnect with ancestral homelands lost through centuries of forced displacement.

His declaration that he is "46% Ghanaian" was widely seen as a symbolic affirmation of the enduring bonds between Ghana and the global African diaspora.

Source: YEN.com.gh