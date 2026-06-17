Prophet Clement Testimony has dropped a hint on the nation he believes will lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy following a prophetic vision

The clergyman, popularly known as 'The Watcher', prediction comes on the heels of Argentina's emphatic victory over Algeria

However, statistical models and data-driven forecasts continue to point to Spain and France as the leading contenders

Renowned Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Clement Testimony has offered fresh insight into who he believes could lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy following Argentina's emphatic 3-0 victory over Algeria.

The founder and leader of Worldlight Revival Centre Worldwide, known for making bold pronouncements on national and global events, turned his attention to football's biggest stage in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While he stopped short of naming an outright winner among the 48 participating nations, the preacher provided several clues that pointed towards a select group of contenders.

World Cup 2026: Prophet Testimony Predicts Tournament Winner After Argentina's 3-0 Victory

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Testimony predicts 2026 World Cup winner

Dressed in a purple kaftan and speaking from an office setting, Prophet Testimony suggested that this year's competition could favour countries yet to taste World Cup glory.

According to him, teams blessed with "bright stars" and wearing red as their dominant colour possess a stronger chance of emerging victorious.

"They have bright stars."

Drawing from biblical symbolism, he explained that red represents a fresh beginning.

He referenced the Israelites' departure from Egypt, where blood placed on doorposts signified the start of their journey out of 'bondage'.

Using that interpretation, he mentioned Morocco, Spain and Portugal as examples of nations that fit the colour profile.

However, he quickly ruled Spain out because the reigning European champions have already won the tournament in the past.

The preacher also touched on countries whose kits feature orange, describing them as potential disruptors.

World Cup 2026: Prophet Testimony Predicts Tournament Winner After Argentina's 3-0 Victory

Source: Getty Images

Portugal emerges as strongest clue in prophecy

According to Prophet Testimony, sides such as the Netherlands and Ivory Coast, whose colours contain shades linked to red, may not necessarily win the trophy but could trouble several opponents throughout the competition.

He also referenced Croatia and England, noting that both possess traces of red in their colours, although he suggested the shade was not prominent enough to place them among his leading picks.

The man of God further predicted that co-hosts the United States would enjoy what he described as "small grace" and could exceed expectations during the tournament.

One of the more intriguing parts of his message centred on Portugal.

Prophet Testimony drew parallels between Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to the United States and a meeting with President Donald Trump, describing it as a significant moment spiritually.

He also reflected on the late Diogo Jota, who represented Portugal before his tragic passing, while quoting a well-known biblical passage.

"Weeping may last for a night, but joy comes in the morning."

Although he deliberately avoided naming a champion outright, many of his pointers appeared to direct towards Portugal as a strong candidate to lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

His remarks arrived shortly after Lionel Messi inspired defending champions Argentina to a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the tournament.

Despite focusing much of his message on nations yet to win the competition, Prophet Testimony also predicted that Argentina, France and Germany would enjoy strong campaigns as the race for football's biggest prize gathers momentum.

Supercomputer opposes Prophet Testimony's predictions

Contrary to Prophet Clement Testimony's prediction, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has tipped Spain to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The data model gives the Spaniards a 16.23% probability of lifting football's most coveted trophy in July.

Source: YEN.com.gh