Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche has broken his silence after the Black Stars defeated Panama, days after he predicted Ghana would not win a single game at the 2026 World Cup

The man of God credited the victory to fasting and prayer, declaring that more spiritual support was needed for the team's remaining games

His statement has drawn sharp reactions from Ghanaians, with many questioning whether he deserves credit after his failed prediction

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Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche has broken his silence after his prediction that the Black Stars would not win a single game at the 2026 World Cup did not materialise.

Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche breaks his silence after the Black Stars defeated Panama at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Black Stars (Twitter & Facebook)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars defeated Panama in a highly contested opening game at the 2026 World Cup, thanks to a solitary goal by Caleb Yirenkyi.

The midfielder, who was making his World Cup debut, capped off an impressive performance with a late winner after being set up by Thomas Brandon Asante.

That goal sealed the victory for the Black Stars, contrary to the prophet's declaration that the team would not win a single game at the tournament.

Prophet Uche had been among those who made bold predictions regarding Ghana's World Cup campaign ahead of the tournament.

The man of God had categorically stated that the Black Stars would fail to win a single game at the 2026 World Cup.

During a church service, he declared:

"Ghana should come and see me. They will lose all three group stage matches of the competition. I'm not joking. With humility, they should come for consultation so I can help."

The Twitter (x) video of Prophet Uche prophesying about the Black Stars' doom at the World Cup is below.

Prophet Uche claims credit for Black Stars' win

After the game, the prophet took to social media to react to the Black Stars' victory. He credited the victory to fasting and prayer, claiming the Lord had intervened on behalf of the Black Stars.

In an Instagram post, Prophet Uche said:

"Victories don't come by chance. We fasted and prayed for the Black Stars of Ghana, and all glory to Almighty God for hearing and answering our prayers. The battle ahead still requires more prayer. As a church, we will stand in the gap for our dear Nation and the Black Stars to keep winning."

The Instagram post of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's statement after Ghana's win, shared by Zion Felix, is below.

Reactions to Prophet Uche's comment on 'failed' prophecy

The post drew sharp and mixed reactions from fans, with many accusing the prophet of trying to claim credit after the fact.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@rikkyprofit said:

Masa, this guy thinks he is smart. After coming to say we will not win a single match, he is here saying this. Stop... masa.

@j__theanalyst said:

Na lie, he did not do anything. This man has never said anything positive about the Black Stars going to the World Cup. If you are a prophet, just stay away from football. That game will disgrace you.

@tec_coolant said:

One day, if I become Ghana President, I will close a lot of churches...

@sarahde5067 said:

I saw a video of an oyibo pastor offering words of encouragement and praying for the Black Stars, and we have our pastors going south.

@kobby_cuccitini said:

Every nation prays to God, so if both teams are praying, who should God choose? Not everything that happens is because one side prayed more or fasted more. God has given people free will, and many things happen naturally through effort and preparation.

@aquesi_be_active said:

A humble question — does God show favouritism, or does He deal with everyone according to His purpose and grace?

Ghanaians react sharply after Prophet Eric Boahen Uche claims his fasting and prayers helped the Black Stars defeat Panama. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Black Stars (Twitter & Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Nana Ama McBrown remixes song for Black Stars

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown flew to Canada to support the Black Stars ahead of their opening game against Panama.

The TV personality shared a video on TikTok in which she delivered an energetic remix of Davido's With You, wearing Ghana's official home jersey and singing passionately to back the team.

Fans were left impressed by the performance, with many jokingly crowning her the best songwriter of the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh