Gary Neville has heaped praise on Brandon Thomas-Asante following his influential display in Ghana's 2026 World Cup victory over Panama

The 27-year-old played a decisive role in the 1-0 triumph, providing the assist for Caleb Yirenkyi's dramatic late strike

After making such a strong impact, Thomas-Asante has strengthened his case for a place in Ghana's starting lineup against England

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Brandon Thomas-Asante's impressive contribution to Ghana's winning start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has earned admiration from former England captain Gary Neville.

The Black Stars forward played a crucial role in Ghana's dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama, providing the assist for Caleb Yirenkyi's stoppage-time winner in Toronto.

Gary Neville hails Brandon Thomas-Asante ahead of the Ghana vs England World Cup match on June 23, 2026. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-England captain Neville praises Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante's impact (against Panama) did not go unnoticed, with Neville using the popular 'Stick to Football' show to celebrate the striker's remarkable rise to the global stage.

"I love Brandon Thomas-Asante. He used to play for Salford. He deserves it. He deserves it; he's good," Neville said enthusiastically on the show.

For Neville, the 27-year-old's World Cup appearance represents the culmination of a journey built on resilience and determination.

Watch Thomas-Asante's performance against Panama, as shared on X:

According to The League Paper, the Coventry City attacker did not enjoy a straightforward route to the top.

After being released by Milton Keynes Dons as a teenager, his dream of becoming a professional footballer appeared to be slipping away.

However, an opportunity arrived when Salford City, the club co-owned by Neville and several former Manchester United stars, organised trials for their newly established B team.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's rise from MK Dons to Coventry City and now shining at the World Cup highlights his resilience. Photos by Malcolm Couzens - WBA and Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Neville shares the rise of Thomas-Asante

Gary recalled how quickly Thomas-Asante caught the attention of respected coach Warren Joyce.

"He was at Milton Keynes Dons and got released. I think he was 18 or 19. We were setting up our B team, and we had trials. Warren Joyce was basically taking over our B team, and he said, 'You've got to sign that lad now,'" Neville explained.

The Black Stars forward, who is set to play in the Premier League next season, wasted little time making an impression after joining Salford.

His goalscoring exploits convinced those around the club that they had uncovered a special talent. Neville fondly remembered the striker's explosive start to life with the Ammies.

"I remember going on holiday to Greece in August, and we'd started the season. I think he'd scored five or six in eight games. He was on fire. He was ripping up teams," Neville added.

From Salford, the forward continued his steady climb through English football. Successful spells with West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City followed before he established himself within Ghana's national team setup.

Watching him shine on the World Cup stage has clearly filled Neville with pride.

"He'll be in the Premier League this year. He got Ghana in a World Cup," Neville declared, highlighting the player's remarkable progress.

Watch Neville's assertion of Thomas-Asante, as shared on X:

Thomas-Asante to line up against England

Ironically, Thomas-Asante's next assignment could come against Neville's beloved England.

Following his influential cameo against Panama, the Coventry City forward has strengthened his case for a place in Carlos Queiroz's starting lineup when Ghana face the Three Lions on June 23 at Boston Stadium.

With confidence growing and qualification within touching distance, Thomas-Asante may yet have another chapter to add to his inspiring World Cup story.

Ibrahimović backs Ghana to surprise England, Croatia

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Zlatan Ibrahimović has tipped Ghana to be the surprise package of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former striker believes the Black Stars have the quality and talent to upset both England and Croatia in the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh