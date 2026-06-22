Appiah Stadium has dared Prophet Eric Uche to name any GFA official who secretly contacted him to change Ghana's World Cup result from a loss to a win

Prophet Uche had predicted Ghana would lose all three group stage matches, but reversed course after the Black Stars beat Panama 1-0, claiming his prayers changed the outcome

Appiah Stadium dismissed Uche's claims as fabricated and warned the prophet that he would be exposed if he failed to provide proof

Appiah Stadium has issued a blunt challenge to Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, vowing to expose him after Uche claimed he spiritually intervened to help the Black Stars beat Panama 1-0 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Appiah Stadium Vows to Expose Prophet Eric Uche Over Black Stars World Cup Prophecy Claims

Source: Instagram

The confrontation went viral on June 22, 2026, after a clip from Royal TV circulated widely on Instagram. In the video, Appiah Stadium can be heard strongly chiding Uche and daring him to bring proof of his claims.4

"Name just one GFA boss or reps that contacted you secretly to change the ball from lose to win, or I will expose you big time," he said.

The drama stems from a prophecy Uche made before Ghana's opening World Cup group stage fixtures, in which he predicted the Black Stars would lose all three of their group matches.

After Ghana defeated Panama, Uche made a swift U-turn, insisting his prayers had been responsible for turning the result around.

Appiah Stadium was having none of it. He flatly denied Uche's account and challenged the prophet to publicly identify any Ghana Football Association (GFA) official who had reached out to him to seek a divine intervention, backing his dare with a threat to expose what he described as a fabricated narrative.

The video, reposted by popular Instagram account @thosecalledcelebss, immediately caught fire on Ghanaian social media, tapping into a potent mix of football passion, religious controversy, and allegations of corruption that rarely fail to ignite public debate.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans react to the Uche-Appiah Stadium clash

The clip drew sharp and often sardonic responses from Ghanaians online.

@awuraabenaadepa3 wrote:

"If Appiah mentions the musician name nka low key the husband will be happy ooooooo🤩."

@dianas_all_in_one_mall commented:

"From caw to change of loss eii hmm I won't say what is in my head nebu I want peace 😂😂😂😂."

@pinkyphyliss added:

"I don't even know who he is trying so hard to prove himself to. After all, you are the one who said you have been called to do God's work, but as3 he is trying so hard to prove to us that he is indeed God's child. Booiiii."

Appiah Stadium Vows to Expose Prophet Eric Uche Over Black Stars World Cup Prophecy Claims

Source: Facebook

Uche replies critics of World Cup prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Uche had responded to critics following the resurfacing of his failed Black Stars prophecy.

His bold prediction that Ghana would lose all three group matches at the 2026 World Cup faced scrutiny after the team defied expectations with a victory over Panama.

In a striking comeback, the prophet claimed that the win was a result of divine intervention and accused his critics of a smear campaign, saying, "You cannot bring me down."

Source: YEN.com.gh