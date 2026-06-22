NDC supporter Appiah Stadium has warned that he will disclose a secret about Prophet Eric Boahen Uche over his controversial Black Stars prophecy at the 2026 World Cup

He challenged Prophet Uche to name the GFA officials who allegedly contacted him to intervene on behalf of the Black Stars

Prophet Uche had earlier accused an unnamed colleague of paying bloggers to dig up his failed prophecy video to discredit him

NDC supporter Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has warned that he will disclose a secret about the leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, over his controversial prophecies regarding the Black Stars.

NDC supporter Appiah Stadium warns he will disclose a secret about Prophet Uche over the failed Black Stars prophecy. Image credit: Appiah Stadium, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche (Instagram & Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has been in the spotlight following the Black Stars' victory over Panama in the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The victory, secured thanks to a solitary goal from Caleb Yirenkyi, nullified Prophet Uche's earlier declaration that Ghana would not win a single game at the tournament.

Prophet Uche has since credited the win to prayer and divine intervention on his behalf.

Adding to the account, Ajagurajah, founder of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, corroborated the claim that a higher intervention had taken place.

He indicated that GFA executives had visited Prophet Uche following the prophecy and that the meeting had led to a change in the situation.

Ajagurajah said:

"When he shared the prophecy about the Black Stars, some executives from the Ghana Football Association went to meet him. After the meeting, he intervened and changed the whole situation. Now people are insulting him on social media, and he has gone online explaining himself. I don't know why he keeps bothering himself."

The Twitter (X) tweet of Ajagurajah defending Prophet Uche is below.

Appiah Stadium warns Prophet Uche to come clean

Speaking on Royal TV, Appiah Stadium called on Prophet Uche to name the supposed GFA members who had contacted him to intercede on behalf of the Black Stars.

He indicated that if Prophet Uche failed to name the officials, he would make public a secret he had kept to himself out of respect for a female singer.

Appiah Stadium said:

"I am challenging you. If you fail to name the GFA official who contacted you to intervene on behalf of the Black Stars, I will make public the secret I have kept out of respect for a female singer's plea."

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium warning Prophet Uche is below.

Prophet Uche accuses colleague of smear campaign

In the midst of the backlash, Prophet Uche also fired shots at an unnamed colleague, accusing him of being behind the wave of criticism he had received online.

According to the prophet, the unnamed individual had sponsored bloggers to deliberately unearth the old video of his failed Black Stars prophecy and recirculate it across social media platforms in an attempt to embarrass and discredit him.

Prophet Uche was unequivocal in his response, affirming that no amount of orchestrated attacks would silence him or stop him from sharing the visions he received.

Speaking at a church service, he said:

"You paid bloggers to dig up and repost my old prophecy videos on X about the Black Stars losing all their World Cup matches, but you cannot bring me down."

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche faces fresh pressure after NDC supporter Appiah Stadium issued a bold warning. Image credit: GHhyper, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche (Instagram & Facebook)

Source: Instagram

Appiah Stadium opens up about denied USA visa

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Appiah broke down in tears on live television after his visa application to travel to the United States for the World Cup was denied.

Speaking on Royal TV's Atesem show, the ardent John Mahama supporter indicated that the setback occurred after he attempted to book a US visa interview but was notified that no interview slots were available.

Source: YEN.com.gh