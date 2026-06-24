Anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu sparked backlash after claiming he, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, and Phakel'umthakathi were the true leaders of South Africa

Mchunu's remarks came days before the June 30 deadline issued by anti-immigrant groups for illegal immigrants to vacate the country

South Africa's Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia had warned that authorities would not tolerate violence on the deadline day, with military forces on standby

South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu sparked heavy backlash on social media after making a controversial claim about their movement.

Ngizwe Mchunu Slammed After Controversial Claim About Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Phakel'umthakathi

Source: Facebook

Mchunu, the leader of the Amabhinca Nation and eZokobho SA, has emerged as a key figure in the anti-immigrant wave that has swept Africa’s southernmost country in recent months.

Alongside March and March’s Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and prominent cultural activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known by the alias Phakel'umthakathi, the trio have grabbed domestic and international headlines for leading an uncompromising anti-immigrant charge.

They have set a deadline of June 30 for all illegal immigrants to leave South Africa, sparking fear and panic among the country’s considerable immigrant population.

Some protests have also descended into violence, looting, and other undesirable outcomes, while some deaths have also been recorded among the immigrant population due to inflammatory rhetoric linked to the trio.

Ngizwe Mchunu names ‘owners’ of South Africa

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page The Instigator, shared on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Ngizwe Mchunu made a controversial claim that sparked heavy backlash online.

He stated emphatically that he and his two collaborators currently consider themselves to be those in charge of South Africa.

"The leaders in charge of the country are Mlando (Mchunu), Phakela, and Jacinta," he said.

His comments follow a dire warning issued to the anti-immigrant groups ahead of their June 30 deadline by South Africa’s Acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia.

In a press conference, he said authorities would not condone any violence on June 30 and warned there would be a significant police deployment with the military being held in tow.

“We acknowledge that many South Africans have genuine concerns about issues affecting our country. Government hears those concerns. However, those concerns must always be expressed lawfully,” he said.

Mchunu’s comments appear to be a direct challenge to the government ahead of the big march day, sparking backlash on social media.

The Twitter video of Ngizwe Mchunu speaking about running South Africa with his anti-immigrant allies is below.

Reactions to Ngizwe Mchunu’s claim of power

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments blasting Ngizwe Mchunu over his claims of being in charge of South Africa alongside Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Phakel'umthakathi.

@sindanke said:

"😅😅😅😅😅😅😅Cyril is going to show them who is in charge."

@zwelabon wrote:

"This is what happens when random people find themselves given the attention they can't get on merit. He's nothing without this nonsensical movement. Seeing himself surrounded by thousands of jobless people and microphones makes him lose his head."

@Fighter_Sodi93 commented:

"He speaks with black Africans like they are nothing. But when he speaks with a white person, he speaks at them with fear....😏mmmmm🙄."

@Tinei69880617 said:

"Yhoooo they are leading the country when there is a democratically elected government and a President.... kumnandi South Africa....you cant say such in other countries. They cry saying immigrants are making South Africa a banana republic, they are the ones planting the banana tree."

The Facebook post with details of the Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia's warning to the anti-immigrant movement is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh