Controversial South African activist Ngizwe Mchunu faced massive backlash after a video of his warm interaction with a German woman surfaced online

Social media users accused him of double standards, noting his stark contrast in behaviour towards black African immigrants

Mchunu has been at the forefront of anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa, which have been widely criticised as xenophobic

Controversial South African cultural activist Ngizwe Mchunu has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video of his encounter with a German woman went viral.

Ngizwe Mchunu receives massive criticism following a warm encounter with a German lady. Image credit: Typical African (X)

Source: Twitter

Mchunu has become one of South Africa's most prominent and divisive voices on immigration. He has been heavily involved in anti-illegal immigration campaigns, frequently mobilising protests that target townships and local informal economies.

His movement has also been closely linked to fellow activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's march protests, which have pressured government departments on illegal immigration and border control.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s activism has not been without controversy.

The Gauteng High Court recently sentenced him to 10 days' imprisonment for contempt of court, following a legal complaint lodged by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The X post shared by the EFF about Julius Malema's new legal action against Mchunu is below.

Ngizwe Mchunu's encounter with German sparks outrage

In a viral clip spotted by Yen.com.gh, Mchunu is seen surrounded by a crowd as he engages in a light-hearted conversation with a white woman.

During the exchange, the woman reveals that she is originally from Germany but has been living in South Africa since 2007, currently residing in Cape Town.

Mchunu reacted warmly, telling her with a smile:

"You're part of us now, you're no longer a German citizen."

The X video of Ngizwe Mchunu's encounter with the German woman is below.

Reactions to Ngizwe Mchunu's warm German encounter

The remark immediately drew sharp reactions online. Social media users were quick to point out the stark contrast between his friendly demeanour toward the European woman and his often aggressive and hostile stance toward black African immigrants.

Many labelled him an "Afrophobe," accusing him of hating his own people while having a clear soft spot for white foreigners.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

@Macdon65 said:

You're accepting white foreign nationals but chasing fellow Africans out, shame naming them as illegal immigrants. Tht'll be the ones who will take over the country sooner, be there.

@adejobiPeter_ wrote:

He’s telling a white German he’s ‘no longer German’ and part of them, but Black Africans are treated like enemies. The double standard is embarrassing

@KgarebeKuye indicated:

Afrophobia is driven by self-hate. You can swear at us and call us Jollafinas, but the truth remains that you hate black people. You hate yourself. Keep disguising it as patriotism.

@Kofi_SiribosBae said:

This is an indication that Ngizwe actually hates himself and other African people and puts white people on a pedestal, drawing validation from it.

@haragucciV2 commented:

Nelson Mandela wasted 27 years in prison for this.

@ak47_akinola added:

When a Nigerian dude said the same thing whilst also providing jobs for over 25 South Africans, they said we don't care. Apartheid has done irreparable damage, wow.

Several netizens criticise Ngizwe Mchunu after his interaction with a German woman, branding it a "double standard." Image credit: Ngizwe Mchunu (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Zulu King warns Ngizwe Mchunu over planned march

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini publicly cautioned Ngizwe Mchunu and fellow activist Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba against violence ahead of their planned June 30 march.

The King's warning came after a Malawian national was murdered and two others seriously injured following a march in Pietermaritzburg on June 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh