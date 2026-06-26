American pastor Tony Spell was arrested on June 23, 2026, on a felony second-degree battery charge after a violent altercation with a 20-year-old near his church was caught on camera

Surveillance footage showed punches being thrown before both men fell to the ground, while a second video appeared to show Spell running toward the other party before the fight began

Spell claimed the other man threatened his family and started the fight, but the victim's father disputed that account, accusing the pastor of playing the victim

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Pastor Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, has been arrested after an altercation with a 20-year-old near his church.

Pastor Tony Spell Arrested on Felony Battery Charge After Altercation With 20-Year-Old Near Church

Source: Facebook

The preacher was arrested on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, on a felony second-degree battery charge after the violent altercation, which was captured on camera.

According to reports, the two men got into a shouting match that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The preacher was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he spent several hours before being released on bail.

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB showed the physical altercation between the duo near Spell's Life Tabernacle Church. The video shows punches being thrown before both men fall to the ground.

Another video provided by the victim's father appeared to show the man of God running across the street toward the other party moments before the fight began.

Speaking after his release on bail, Pastor Tony Spell claimed the fight occurred after the other man threatened his family and that the other party started the altercation.

Scott Sherwin, the church’s neighbour whose son was involved in the fight, disputed the characterisation.

“No, [my son] did not [start the confrontation]. Pastor Spell has a habit of not telling the truth in an attempt to shift the narrative into his direction. He’s a professional at playing the victim,” he said.

Pastor Tony Spell gained fame in the United States after 2020 when he defied lockdown orders, publicly holding large gatherings to led to him being issued six misdemeanour summonses.

The Facebook video of Pastor Tony Spell’s altercation is below.

Reactions to Tony Spell’s arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Pastor Tony Spell being arrested following an altercation.

Mike Bryant said:

"The 20-year-old threw the first punch. The pastor was just defending himself against a vicious attack."

Lorin Phillips wrote:

"Well, he was known for his hard-hitting messages."

Robert O'Sullivan commented:

"If that guy harassed me the way he did the pastor and his family, I would do the same using my Bible on him. "Turn the other cheek" has been misquoted and read out of context too many times.

Source: YEN.com.gh