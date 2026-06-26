Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah made a bold declaration at a large open-air gathering that Ghana's Black Stars will win the 2030 FIFA World Cup

The prophet drew a massive, jubilant crowd who waved Ghana's national flag in celebration of the audacious football prophecy

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah gained national attention after Sports Minister Kofi Adams visited him for prayers ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has made a declaration, prophesying that Ghana's Black Stars will win the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and the video of the moment is spreading fast across social media.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah Prophesies Ghana Black Stars Will Win 2030 FIFA World Cup

Source: Facebook

The proclamation was made at what appears to be a large open-air religious gathering in Kumasi on June 26, broadcast on Voice of Philadelphia, believed to be the prophet's church platform.

Footage shared by @sammykaymedia shows Adom Kyei-Duah gesturing energetically before a massive, enthusiastic crowd, delivering the bold sporting prophecy with the fervour of a sermon.

Attendees responded with visible excitement, with some waving Ghana's national flag as the mood shifted between religious celebration and pure national football pride.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah's World Cup prophecy

The clip is gaining traction partly because of who is making the prediction. Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah is no stranger to the intersection of faith and football in Ghana.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sports Minister Kofi Adams paid the prophet a personal visit, seeking prayers for the Black Stars to perform well in the tournament.

His latest prophecy is the kind of bold, specific claim that Ghanaians love to debate, whether to celebrate it, hold onto it with hope, or circle back to it in With the Black Stars currently competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the timing gives the declaration an extra layer of excitement for supporters already riding a wave of patriotic energy.

Watch Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah deliver his 2030 World Cup prophecy in the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh