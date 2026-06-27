Kenpong Travel and Tours denied reports of facing liquidation after First Atlantic Bank petitioned the High Court to wind up the company

First Atlantic Bank filed the petition on 4 May 2026, citing an unpaid judgment debt of GH¢2.55 million dating back to a 2022 court ruling

The winding-up application stems from a 2019 suit filed against Kenpong Travel and Tours and five other defendants

Kenpong Travel and Tours, the travel company owned by Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyapong, has denied reports that it is facing liquidation following a winding-up petition filed against it by First Atlantic Bank.

Kenpong Travel and Tours Denies Liquidation Reports Amid First Atlantic Bank Court Petition

Source: Facebook

The petition, filed on 4 May 2026 by law firm Kwame Akufo and Co. Unlimited on behalf of First Atlantic Bank, was lodged at the High Court and sought to wind up the company over an alleged unpaid judgment debt of GH¢2,549,969.28.

First Atlantic Bank's Kenpong winding-up petition

First Atlantic Bank, acting through its Executive Director Daniel Marfo, claimed Kenpong Travel and Tours has failed to satisfy a court judgment issued on 15 August 2022 in Suit No. CM/BFS/1191/2019, styled First Atlantic Bank v Kenpong Travel and Tour Limited and 5 Others.

The debt sought amounts to GH¢2,549,969.28, with interest continuing to accrue at the prevailing commercial rate from the date the debt became due until final settlement. The original judgment also awarded costs of GH¢20,000 against the respondent.

First Atlantic Bank argued that Kenpong Travel and Tours is unable to satisfy the judgment debt and should therefore be placed into liquidation.

Below is a Twitter post with details of Kenpong Travel and Tour's troubles.

Kenpong Travel and Tours replies First Atlantic

Despite the petition, Kenpong Travel and Tours has pushed back against reports suggesting the company is headed for liquidation, disputing the characterisation of its financial position.

In a statement released on June 24, 2026, Kenpong Travel and Tour's lawyers Atta Akyea and Co. denied the claims and said the matter was still on appeal, describing First Atlantic's filing as a dubious and ill-timed move.

"Our Client has not been served with any petition purportedly filed on the 4th day of May 2026 by Kwame Akuffo & Co Unlimited on behalf of the First Atlantic Bank. As to why any serious lawyer will file a winding up petition as far back as the 4th day of May 2026 and will not secure service of same on the Respondent only for the release of the so-called petition to the general public is a matter for professional interrogation," the statement said.

Kenpong's lawyers said the release of the petition appeared aimed at destroying the brand's reputation at a time it was offering services to Ghanaians for the World Cup.

It added that while the judgement had been issued, the appeal remained undertermined.

"On the 27th day of September 2022, Kenpong Travel and Tours Ltd lodged an appeal to the Court of Appeal challenging the propriety of the judgment and by extension the quantum of money as adjudged by the High Court. On the 13th day of April 2026, the Record of Appeal was fully compiled and Form 6 was issued," the statement added.

The Facebook post with details of Kenpong's response to First Atlantic Bank is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh