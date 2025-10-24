Millionaire businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, melted hearts after visiting Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, in Cologne, Germany

Millionaire Ghanaian businessman, Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, has warmed hearts online after visiting Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, in Germany.

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, hosts businessman Kennedy Agyapong at her residence in Cologne, Germany. Image credit: @daddylumbaofficial, @tina_news_gh, @akosuatrending.gh

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

His death triggered a legal battle between his wives after Akosua Serwaa dragged his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni, and his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to the Kumasi High Court.

She claimed that the family head had sidelined her since her husband's death and that she found out about his funeral date on social media.

Akosua Serwaa also sought a declaration that she was Daddy Lumba's sole legal wife and for an injunction to be placed on his funeral, scheduled for December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit.

Kenpong visits Akosua Serwaa in Germany

In a TikTok post seen by YEN.com.gh, Kenpong posed for photos with Akosua Serwaa and Juaben Fosu, another of Daddy Lumba’s close friends and allies.

Akosua Serwaa came to Ghana after the musician's death but returned to Cologne, where she continues to reside in the house she acquired with her husband.

She is expected to return to her homeland for his funeral, but has remained in Germany as the legal battle unfolds.

In images released from the visit, Kenpong was seen with Akosua Serwaa, while photos of a young Daddy Lumba and his wife were on display in the background.

Another photo showed him posing with Juaben Fosu, the highlife legend's oldest and dearest friend.

The images have gone viral on social media and stirred reactions among Ghanaians, with many praising Kenpong for supporting Akosua Serwaa through thick and thin.

The TikTok post with photos from the trip is below.

Kenpong's visit to Akosua Serwaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the photos of Kenpong and Akosua Serwaa in Germany.

Mizmilly 😍 said:

"We love you, wai, Maa Akosua Serwaa Fosu papabi 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Lyn wrote:

"Akosua was still displaying their pics! Sorry, Akosua."

Forever Young commented:

"These two men are the real meaning of friends."

Sekyeredehye3 said:

"God bless both. Maame Akosua Awurade nhy3 wo den🙏."

mylovelydianafoundation wrote:

"I’m feeling very sad. Rest well, legend 😭😭😭😭😭."

Kwameholiday commented:

"Excuse me, are they siblings? Why do they look so much alike 👌👌."

Akosua Serwaa wows Ghanaians with her flawless German as she expresses gratitude over their love and support since her husband's death. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia

Akosua Serwaa speaks fluent German

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa stirred reactions on social media after showing off her German-speaking skills.

In a viral video, she thanked Ghanaians for all the love and support she had received since her musician husband passed away.

