Karma President has stormed social media with a dire prophecy about the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

He detailed the powerful doom vision he had about the founder of the Ghana Union Movement, giving him solutions to avert the impact of the prediction

The prophetic insight from the seer has sparked reactions on social media, with Ghanaians flooding the comment section to share their diverse thoughts

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The spiritual leader, Karma President, has caused a stir online as he shared a dire prophecy about the founder of the political party, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

The popular Ghanaian Seer, Karma President, shares a chilling prophecy about Osofo Kyiri Abosom. Image credit: Karma President, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on his official TikTok page, the seer disclosed that, in a vision, he saw that the man of God had been placed in a casket in the spiritual world.

He warned Osofo Kyiri Abosom to take immediate action because the moment he starts complaining of a headache, bad news might follow.

" In a vision, my god, 'Karma' told me that Osofo Kyiri Abosom has been buried in a coffin. If he has power, as he claims, he should perform his spiritual work to save himself. When he starts complaining of a headache, he should know that bad news might follow," he said.

"Spiritually, he is trending. In the vision, I saw many prominent pastors in his house paying their condolences to his family, and so he should be very careful," he added.

The TikTok video of Karma President prophesying doom about Osofo Kyiri Abosom is below:

Reactions to Karma's Prophecy about Osofo Kyiri

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Karma President's prophecy about Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

Opanin wrote:

"All your prophecies I saved have come true."

Danny wrote:

"God have mercy on us all, amen."

Kasey Maame Afiba wrote:

'God forbid, nothing will happen to him."

Kwadwo wrote:

“This man is always seeing bad things. When will you give good predictions about people?”

Lilian wrote:

“Ghanaian prophets always see the negative side, eii.”

Karma President shares doom prophecy about Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar. Image credit: Karma President, Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Facebook

Karma President prophecy about Kwame Bediako Cheddar

Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Nana Kwame Bediako and Cheddar, found his name in a prophecy released by the popular Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President.

In a video dated March 22, 2026, shared on his official TikTok page, the seer disclosed that after consulting his god, whom he calls “Karma”, he had had a vision that the leader of The New Force had been covered with gross darkness.

According to Karma President, he would not give an in-depth account; however, Cheddar should seek spiritual help before it is too late because he did not want any doom to befall the businessman or his family.

He added that Ghanaians are not ready for any bad news, pleading with Nana Kwame Bediako to do the needful.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Karma President cautions Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President cautioned Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei in a pre-recorded video he shared on his TikTok page on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In a video, the controversial seer prophesied doom for the young Ghanaian preacher.

Source: YEN.com.gh