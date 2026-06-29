Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has reacted to Ghana's 2:1 defeat to Croatia in their final group stage match in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars' clash with Croatia was believed to be a strategic game, determining the team they would play with in the round of 32

Adom Kyei Duah's remarks have triggered reactions on social media, with many fans and football enthusiasts sharing their opinions

Founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, has responded to Ghana's defeat to Croatia.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah reacts after Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Croatia despite massive prayers for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at exactly 9:00 pm GMT, the Black Stars played their final group stage match against Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After 90 minutes of intense football, Ghana conceded two goals, losing the match to their opponent.

Following the match, discussions arose that the Black Stars had intentionally lost the clashes to avoid Portugal in the round of 32 stage.

However, before the start of Ghana's matches, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah had prayed intensively for the nation's team to win all their three matches after the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, paid a courtesy visit to him at Believers Worship Centre.

The TikTok video of Adom Kyei Duah praying for the Black Stars of Ghana is below.

Adom Kyei on Ghana vs Croatia lost

Addressing his congregants on Sunday, June 28, 2026, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah addressed Ghana's controversial loss to Croatia.

The leader of the Philadelphia Movement further acknowledged how the ongoing tournament had reunited the people of Ghana.

Adom Kyei Duah expressed a little fear over the fact that the Blacks Stars are in the knockout stage. However, he declared an intense prayer session on Friday, July 3, 2026.

He said;

“I learnt we lost the match against Croatia, but we still qualified. The match has indeed brought unity in Ghana. People who are not fans of watching TV are now glued to it because of football.”

“Eii, I heard we are in the knockout stage, but for the love of our country, we will have a prayer session from the Black Stars on Friday.”

The man of God added that he will burn incense on the day of the prayer session to plead with “Adom Nyame” to intervene in Ghana’s matches going forward.

“On that Friday, I will burn incense here and ask Adom Kyei to go and play the ball with the Black Stars,” he added.

His remarks have sparked reactions on social media, with many believing he contributed to Ghana's success in the group stage.

The TikTok video of Stephan Adom Kyei Duah speaking after the Ghana vs Croatia showdown is below:

Adom Kyei Duah's Black Stars comment sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Adom Kyei Duah responded to Ghana's defeat to Croatia.

Yellow Boi wrote:

“He is the one behind every win of Ghana’s matches.”

Adom wrote:

“I believe in Adom Nyame; he will do it for our mother Ghana.”

Vera Coach wrote:

“I believe that with the help and presence of the good Angel, our motherland Ghana will win the World Cup.”

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah donates money to Believers Worship Centre members. Image credit: @Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

Adom Kyei Duah donates money to congregants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah donated a sum of GH₵51 million to Philadelphia members.

According to reports, about 20,000 of his congregants reportedly shared the money, with each receiving GH₵2,562.

The man of God's act of generosity followed an earlier GH₵2.2 million donation to victims of the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

Source: YEN.com.gh