Nana Aba Anamoah publicly called out Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo after heavy rains flooded Accra on June 28 and 29, 2026

Ocloo had claimed to have tackled flooding in Greater Accra just weeks before the floods, and was recently awarded Best Performing Minister

Ghanaians flooded the comments in agreement with Nana Aba, with many slamming the minister's earlier boasts about her performance

Veteran journalist and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a pointed swipe at Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Akweley Ocloo after torrential rains left much of Accra waterlogged and nearly impassable on Sunday, June 28, and into the morning of Monday, June 29, 2026.

Nana Aba Anamoah Calls Out Linda Ocloo After Heavy Floods Hit Accra

Source: TikTok

In a post shared on X at 9:07 AM on June 29, Nana Aba directed her question squarely at the minister, writing:

"How do you feel this morning @HonLindaAkweley?"

Nana Aba Anamoah's message, though short, landed with full force. It had racked up 66,900 views within hours, with Ghanaians piling into the replies to share their frustration over the state of the capital.

The floods could not have come at a more uncomfortable time for Ocloo. She was named Best Performing Regional Minister at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards on June 6, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, an honour that triggered widespread public outrage and prompted the presidency to issue a directive barring ministers from accepting such awards altogether.

Linda Ocloo defended the recognition at the time, insisting her performance merited the accolade. She also claimed to have tackled flooding in Greater Accra, sparking angry reactions from netizens over the recent rains.

The minister has previously courted controversy, having faced backlash over vote-buying comments and other controversial statements that put her in the public firing line long before the floods arrived.

Nana Aba Anamoah's Twitter post slamming the Greater Accra Regional Minister is below.

Reactions to Nana Aba's Linda Ocloo criticism

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Nana Aba Anamoah's criticism of Linda Ocloo over the floods in Accra.

@mr_moralz95 wrote sarcastically:

"Let's give the Minister who's doing the best some space. You've got to admit, she's made a real difference in Accra! We've had no floods, the roads are in great shape, and streetlights are now shining all over the city. What more could you ask for, Nana?"

@DeborahYeboah16 said:

"She feels like the best performing minister, hmmm 💔💔🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ so annoying"

@KwakuDapaa1 added:

"'I have tackled flooding in Greater Accra' — Those were her words 3 weeks ago"

@AmSamuelish commented: "By now, she would be reading her citation received as the best minister. She's been amazing so far... You watch, she will start visiting affected areas dressed in very nice jeans, wearing fitting boots just to say 'hi, we're in this together'. That's a very good minister."

@DocFoster03 offered a more measured take:

"I don't understand why we attack the woman. When the foundation is weak, what can the righteous do? And moreover, Accra is a low-lying town, which makes it flood-prone. Accra needs engineering"

@Kwesi_Crabbe wrote:

"How does she feel? She will leave office one day, and another will come, and the problem will persist. We have refused to do right by ourselves, and leadership hasn't helped because everything we do has a political colour, so nothing will work. Nature is telling us the hard truth"

Below is a Twitter post with details of Linda Ocloo receiving an award.

Source: YEN.com.gh