Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr posted a cryptic message about marriage on July 2, 2026, sparking a stir

The award-winning singer warned people on Facebook to work and secure financial stability before they go into marriage

The post drew widespread attention, with many fans suspecting the singer was drawing on his own marriage experience

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Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah has set tongues wagging after posting a cryptic message on Facebook that many fans believe is rooted in his own marital experience.

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr’s cryptic marriage advice shared on July 2, 2026, sparks online buzz as fans debate his message. Image credit: Akwaboah Music

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, July 2, 2026, the singer, whose full name is Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, shared a brief but loaded message on his page:

"Work before you marry ooo Yooo..."he wrote.

The short post was enough to send his followers into a frenzy, with many reading between the lines and linking the advice directly to his personal life.

Akwaboah and his wife, Theresa, tied the knot in grand style in Accra back in 2024.

The couple held their traditional marriage ceremony on Friday, May 3, 2024, followed shortly afterwards by a white wedding, both of which attracted a notable turnout from Ghana's entertainment industry.

The celebrations were widely covered and presented as a joyful milestone for the musician.

The Facebook post of Akwaboah advising his fans about marriage is below:

Reactions to Akwaboah Jnr's marriage post

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments responding to Akwaboah's marriage warning.

@Caleb Nana Ampim wrote:

"The test of marriage. Hmmm, Chairman hang in there, you'll see the light soon 🤝"

@Khin Salty asked:

"Are you taking from experience?"

@Queen Saj commented:

"What have you see in marriage? Lol"

@Taabi Zero added:

"Tell them ooo. They want to listen to this until the ugly end. I pity those who borrow to marry. What if the woman divorces you? Think about this! Just think!"

@Joel Afari questioned:

"Why are you now saying it, big bro?"

Source: YEN.com.gh