Kumawood actor Bediako has announced plans to wed his long-time girlfriend, Sabina Achiaa, on Saturday, July 25, 2026

The wedding ceremony will take place at Patasi in Kumasi, with family, friends, and industry colleagues expected to attend

Fans and colleagues have already begun flooding social media, congratulating the Ghanaian actor ahead of the big day

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Kumawood actor and director Asare Bediako is set to walk down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend, Sabina Achiaa, in a traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Popular Kumawood actor and director Asare Bediako announces his wedding to his longtime partner Sabina Achiaa on July 25, 2026. Image credit: @officialasarebediako, @nahbaffmedia

Source: TikTok

The announcement was shared on Instagram by entertainment media page nahbaffmedia on July 1, 2026, along with a save-the-date graphic bearing both names and the venue details.

The ceremony will be held at H/No. C33/34, Patasi, Kumasi, around Jill's Pub, and is expected to bring together family, colleagues from the film industry, and well-wishers for the celebration.

Asare Bediako is a familiar face in Ghana's Kumawood scene, having carved out a respected name for himself through years of work in Twi-language productions.

Known for his versatility across dramatic, comedic, and traditional roles, he has appeared alongside some of the industry's biggest names and earned a loyal following among movie lovers in Ghana.

His upcoming union with Achiaa marks a major personal milestone in the life of the Kumawood actor.

The Instagram post announcing Asare Bediako's wedding to Sabina Achiaa is below

Asare Bediako and Sabina's wedding sparks reactions

The announcement drew warm responses from fans and followers almost immediately, and YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions. Below are some of the comments.

@Esther Dansoa wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏"

@Nancy Serwaa said:

"Congratulations, director"

@Nana Kwaku Duah added:

"beautiful and cute ❤️"

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo marries her longtime partner Opoku Sanaa on Friday, May 23, 2026 in Accra. Image credit: Anita Akuffo

Source: Facebook

Anita Akuffo marries longtime partner

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 20, Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo sparked talk about marriage with her social media post.

The media personality released lovely photos with her partner, Opoku Sanaa, an entrepreneur and a musician who is the founder of Inceptus Events, prompting many to believe they were pre-wedding shoots.

In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

On Friday, May 23, 2026, the two love birds tied the knot in Accra with her husband.

The couple was videoed dancing after changing from their first outfit, as their guests cheered and celebrated their love with them.

The TV3 presenter and her creative husband looked happy to have been joined in holy matrimony, just as their guests, who were all in white.

The Instagram post below has Anita Akuffo flying with her husband for their honeymoon.

Anita Akuffo flies with husband for Honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo sent social media into an absolute frenzy after releasing breathtaking, high-class photos of herself on board an international flight.

The elegant snapshots capture the TV star glowing with her unmistakable, signature smile as she and her new husband, music maestro Opoku Sanaa, officially fly out of the country.

True to their strict code of personal privacy, the power couple intentionally kept their exact international destination a complete secret.

Source: YEN.com.gh