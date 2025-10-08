Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Akwaboah Jnr Shares How He Lost Female Fans Because of His Marriage
Akwaboah Jnr Shares How He Lost Female Fans Because of His Marriage

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
  • Highlife music star Akwaboah Jr has opened up on how his wedding in 2024 affected his followership
  • In a recent interview, the prolific singer and songwriter indicated that some of his female fans unfollowed him after he married
  • According to him, a number of these followers sent him messages expressing disappointment about his marriage

Highlife musician Akwaboah Jr, known in private life as Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jr, has lost some fans because of his marriage.

The singer and songwriter shared insights into this loss during a recent interview on Adom TV.

According to him, several female admirers expressed disappointment after he tied the knot with his wife.

Akwaboah Jnr's marriage with Naya in May 2024 cost him some female followers.
Akwaboah's wedding and rumours

Akwaboah got married to his sweetheart, Theresa a.k.a. Naya, in a lovely traditional marriage ceremony on May 3, 2025. They followed it with a plush white wedding the next day.

The news of the marriage ceremony trended for days, with particular focus on Akwaboah's wife, who was not known to many on social media.

There were also a lot of rumours about the wedding, leading the Obiaa singer to subtly issue a warning using a hilarious video of Osofo Kyiri Abosom. In a video, he indicated that he had heard all that people were saying about him and would strike at the right time.

Check out Akwaboah's wedding below:

It seems the gossip and rumours were not the only thing he suffered, but some fans as well.

Akwaboah loses female fans after wedding

Following their wedding, Akwaboah claims to have received many messages from his female fans, who were not pleased that he had married.

"Some came to my DM on Facebook and Instagram to express their disappointment and dismay that I'm married. In fact, the day I got married, OMG—the comments!" Akwaboah said while laughing.

The musician maintained a philosophical perspective on the situation, suggesting that losing admirers after marriage is a common occurrence across various spheres of life.

"Oh, it's normal. It happens everywhere—even in church, when a pastor marries, some members leave. You know, there's a difference between talent and character. When you use your talent or gift, it attracts a lot of people, but your character sets things apart," he explained.
Singer Akwaboah and his wife, Naya, at their traidtional wedding on May 3, 2024.
Despite the initial backlash, the Obiaa hitmaker expressed confidence that his musical talent would ultimately retain his fanbase. He noted that while some fans were disappointed by the marriage news, others have remained supportive.

"Some have been very supportive, and I believe those who left will surely come back because they love my songs," Akwaboah stated.

Watch Akwaboah's interview below:

Akwaboah and wife celebrate 1st anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwaboah had shared a sweet message on social media to commemorate his first year as a married man.

In the simple yet profound message, Akwaboah wished his wife well and prayed for better years ahead.

The revered singer shared an image of himself and his wife both wearing white and looking joyful.

