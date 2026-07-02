Serwaa Amihere publicly questioned the Ghana Meteorological Agency on July 2, 2026, after the day turned out sunny despite a morning rain forecast for coastal areas

The media personality and lawyer's tweet drew mixed reactions, with some fans backing GhanaMet and others siding with Serwaa

Several followers defended the agency, pointing out that weather forecasting carries an inherent margin of error and that rain had indeed fallen in Takoradi

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Serwaa Amihere set social media buzzing on Wednesday afternoon after she publicly questioned the Ghana Meteorological Agency over a forecast that did not quite play out as expected in Accra.

Serwaa Amihere Sparks Backlash After Calling Out GMet Over Seemingly Wrong Forecast

Source: Instagram

The media personality and lawyer turned to X at 3:18 PM on July 2, 2026, to gently prod GhanaMet with:

".@GhanaMet please what happened? You said it would rain today 🥺"

The tweet racked up 2,000 likes and 79,000 views, with nearly 200 replies flooding in from Ghanaians who had clearly been watching the skies themselves.

GhanaMet's July 2 Forecast

Earlier that morning, the Ghana Meteorological Agency published its forecast around 6:30 AM, predicting light to moderate rain along coastal areas, with the possibility of it continuing at intervals through the afternoon and into the evening. Forest and mountain areas were told to brace for mist, fog, and afternoon thunderstorms, while the northern half of the country was also flagged for evening rains.

Accra, which sits along the coast, had reason to pay close attention. The capital has been battered by serious flooding in recent weeks, with lives and properties lost to the deluge. G-Met earned praise from many quarters for accurately forecasting several of those rainfall events, making Serwaa Amihere's tweet land with a particular sting.

The Twitter post shared by Serwaa Amihere is below.

Mixed reactions to Serwaa Amihere's GMet tweet

Not everyone thought the callout was fair, and the replies made that abundantly clear.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@nanadarko24 wrote:

"I don't think this helps. No weather forecast predicts with 100% accuracy, nowhere in the world. To ask this question is to create a negative public perception about them. Check your comments and see."

@jefferson_kumi pushed back on the Accra-centric framing:

"It has rained in Takoradi since morning until now. Did they say it'll rain along the coast, or did they specifically mention Accra ?? Or Tadi isn't on the coast, so it has to only rain in Accra for them to look truthful !!"

@Sojourner_Y brought some academic perspective:

"I studied meteorology back in maritime school, and it was one of the toughest courses😂. The weather is incredibly complex, which is why it's called weather forecasting. It's about making the most accurate prediction possible based on the information available. They're doing well, wai"

@Madridmistress1 suggested patience was key:

"They said it will start from today through to Sunday, so I think it's not necessarily today, but from today to Sunday, we should expect another heavy rain. It's a prediction, and there's a space for an error term."

@unholyrelics offered a more wry take:

"From experience, I normally expect the rains two days after their predicted date. So let's see what will happen on Saturday or tomorrow."

The Twitter post of the GMet's forecast, which Serwaa Amihere criticised, is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh