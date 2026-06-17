Phakel’umthakathi Confronts Foreigner on South African Street, Sets Deadline for Migrants to Leave
- South African activist Phakel’umthakathi has sparked reactions after confronting a foreigner on the street
- He questioned why the man was still in South Africa despite calls for migrants to leave
- Phakel’umthakathi mentioned June 30 as the deadline, but urged migrants to leave before then
South African activist Phakel'umthakathi has sparked debate online after a video showed him confronting an immigrant on the streets and urging him to leave the country ahead of a June 30 deadline set by anti-illegal immigration campaigners.
In the widely shared video, Phakel'umthakathi approached a man and asked where he was from. The man responded that he was from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Phakel’umthakathi questioned an immigrant
The activist then questioned why the man was still in South Africa despite ongoing calls by some groups for foreign nationals to leave the country.
Phakel'umthakathi asked:
"We've been calling for you guys to leave the country. Why are you still here?"
He went on to urge the man not to oppose what activists were demanding and advised him not to listen to politicians, government officials or law enforcement agencies.
He said:
"Please respect what we are saying and don't try to oppose what we are doing. Don't listen to the government, police, don't listen to anyone, just listen to us"
According to Phakel'umthakathi, the campaign was being carried out peacefully and was intended to encourage foreign nationals to voluntarily return to their home countries.
He added:
"We are saying this peacefully. Please go to your country."
Phakel’umthakathi mentioned June 30 as the deadline
The activist further referenced June 30 as a key date in the campaign, warning that tensions could rise if people ignored the calls being made by some South Africans.
He stated:
"June 30 is the deadline, but it's not like you must leave on June 30. Leave now. Because on June 30, I can't control the people of South Africa. Just do the right thing."
The remarks have generated mixed reactions on social media. Supporters of the campaign argue that the movement is addressing concerns about illegal immigration, unemployment and crime.
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Others, however, have criticised the comments, saying they could increase tensions and create fear among foreign nationals living in the country.
South Africa has in recent years witnessed growing debates around immigration, with several groups organising demonstrations and campaigns calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.
The latest video involving Phakel'umthakathi has once again drawn attention to the country's ongoing conversation about migration, border control and the relationship between local communities and foreign nationals.
As discussions continue, the video remains widely shared online, attracting thousands of views and reactions from people both supporting and opposing the activist's message.
Ghanaian stranded in South Africa cries
YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian in South Africa had cried to return to his home country with a wish to see his mother.
He indicated that he went to the airport after learning that the government was arranging flights for expatriates to return home.
However, the man said officials could not help him, and it was later disclosed that the departure date had been changed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.