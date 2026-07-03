Grief As Tragedy Hits SA Anti-immigration Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March Movement
- Anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma raised the alarm after a member of her March and March movement was allegedly shot dead
- The alleged killing marked the second death of a South African allegedly at the hands of foreigners within the same week, according to Ngobese-Zuma
- A screenshot shared in the post also showed a fellow protestor claiming they were being followed by unknown individuals
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South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has been sent into mourning following the alleged demise of a member of her March and March protest movement.
In an online post, the activist raised urgent concerns after a member of her March and March movement was allegedly shot dead just days after the group held protests across several South African cities on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
Ngobese-Zuma shared the news on Facebook on Friday, July 3, 2026, including a screenshot of messages that pointed to the alleged shooting incident.
One of those messages, also shown in the screenshot, came from a fellow protestor who claimed they were being trailed by unidentified individuals, raising fears for the safety of others in the movement.
The activist alleged that the killing represented the second death of a South African at the hands of foreigners within the same week, a claim she used to underscore what she described as a deteriorating security situation.
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls out South African media
In her post, Ngobese-Zuma also directed sharp criticism at the South African media, whom she accused of focusing on xenophobia narratives while staying silent on what she characterised as attacks on locals by foreign nationals.
"Guys, we have a serious, serious problem. We can never be terrorised in our own country by foreigners… never!" she wrote, adding, "Where are those trashy South African journalists with their nonsense xenophobia stories when they need to write a story about their favs?"
The post drew swift responses from social media users, with opinions divided on both the alleged killing and how Ngobese-Zuma framed the situation.
The Facebook post of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourning the alleged demise of a March and March Movement protestor is below:
Big outrage as GHOne TV interviews SA's Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma amid the death of a Ghanaian in protest
Reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourning protestor
Gift Mazhambe said:
"You seem to know the culprit. Why don't you report to the authorities?"
Thembile Phewa wrote:
"And you wont see this televised because it is not their favourites."
Gift Bacela commented:
"I noticed that, my sister."
Bianca Ntombiyakwakhe wrote:
"I guess those who are reacting with heart emojis and Haha are not South Africans. This is a shame."
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explains her group's actions
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explained the actions of her anti-immigration group during an interview with Ghanaian broadcast station GHOne TV on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
In her statements, the controversial media personality turned activist defended her March and March Movement group's campaign and explained why they are not targeting white people despite aggressively advocating for the deportations of foreigners from South Africa.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh