Anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma raised the alarm after a member of her March and March movement was allegedly shot dead

The alleged killing marked the second death of a South African allegedly at the hands of foreigners within the same week, according to Ngobese-Zuma

A screenshot shared in the post also showed a fellow protestor claiming they were being followed by unknown individuals

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South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has been sent into mourning following the alleged demise of a member of her March and March protest movement.

Grief as South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourns the alleged fatal shooting of a March and March Movement protester. Photo source: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

In an online post, the activist raised urgent concerns after a member of her March and March movement was allegedly shot dead just days after the group held protests across several South African cities on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Ngobese-Zuma shared the news on Facebook on Friday, July 3, 2026, including a screenshot of messages that pointed to the alleged shooting incident.

One of those messages, also shown in the screenshot, came from a fellow protestor who claimed they were being trailed by unidentified individuals, raising fears for the safety of others in the movement.

The activist alleged that the killing represented the second death of a South African at the hands of foreigners within the same week, a claim she used to underscore what she described as a deteriorating security situation.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls out South African media

In her post, Ngobese-Zuma also directed sharp criticism at the South African media, whom she accused of focusing on xenophobia narratives while staying silent on what she characterised as attacks on locals by foreign nationals.

"Guys, we have a serious, serious problem. We can never be terrorised in our own country by foreigners… never!" she wrote, adding, "Where are those trashy South African journalists with their nonsense xenophobia stories when they need to write a story about their favs?"

The post drew swift responses from social media users, with opinions divided on both the alleged killing and how Ngobese-Zuma framed the situation.

The Facebook post of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourning the alleged demise of a March and March Movement protestor is below:

Reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourning protestor

Gift Mazhambe said:

"You seem to know the culprit. Why don't you report to the authorities?"

Thembile Phewa wrote:

"And you wont see this televised because it is not their favourites."

Gift Bacela commented:

"I noticed that, my sister."

Bianca Ntombiyakwakhe wrote:

"I guess those who are reacting with heart emojis and Haha are not South Africans. This is a shame."

Nana Aba Anamoah slams South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma over her interview with GHOne TV. Photo source: Nana Aba Anamoah, Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: UGC

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explains her group's actions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explained the actions of her anti-immigration group during an interview with Ghanaian broadcast station GHOne TV on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

In her statements, the controversial media personality turned activist defended her March and March Movement group's campaign and explained why they are not targeting white people despite aggressively advocating for the deportations of foreigners from South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh