Terrence Phillip Walker Sr., 61, the lead pastor at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in St Paul, was arrested following a stabbing incident

Walker allegedly stabbed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend on June 25 in St Paul, leaving the victim requiring emergency surgery

The victim had attended Walker's church for over 20 years and was the father of the pastor's girlfriend's children

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Terrence Phillip Walker Sr., 61, the lead pastor at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend's former partner.

St Paul Baptist Church Lead Pastor Terrence Walker Arrested for Stabbing Girlfriend's Ex

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred on 25 June in the 1100 block of Marion Street in St Paul. Officers who responded to reports of a stabbing found a man with a stab wound to his stomach. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

According to reports, the man of God got into a heated confrontation with the victim, who is the father of his girlfriend's children. The two men had known each other for well over two decades, and the victim had even been a member of Walker's congregation.

What began as an altercation between the two escalated into the violent incident that ultimately led to Walker's arrest.

Walker, who is from Prior Lake, Minnesota, faces assault charges in connection with the stabbing.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Pastor Terrence Walker engaging in an altercation with his girlfriend's ex.

Community reacts to Pastor's Walker's arrest

News of the arrest drew a wave of responses on social media, with many people expressing a mix of outrage, prayer, and measured restraint.

Jonet Johnson wrote:

"Don't be so quick to judge a situation before knowing the facts. All you can do is pray for grace during this situation. Make sure you look in the mirror at yourself before you go judging and talking down on others AMEN 🙏🏽💗"

Loretta Livingston said:

"He that is without sin, let him cast the first stone. Prayers for both individuals, we all fall short."

Octavia Tavi shared:

"I pray my Brother recovers fast. 🤡 Yah, definitely don't agree with mess! He's a strong man, he'll be happy and healed soon. Get well, my brother… Pastor… just embarrassing all I'll say!"

Tee Will simply wrote:

"Lordt, have mercy, and I mean Lordt"

Allan Wade Lankfard Sr. added:

"That's my long-time friend since Jr. High. They must've really done something wrong to Terry."

Dorothy Evans said:

"A pastor, this is crazy."

Source: YEN.com.gh