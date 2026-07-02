Appiah Stadium has apologised to his wife after he got caught up in a controversy involving the TikToker Ella Diaries

The content creator involved has also apologised to Appiah Stadium after the latter threatened a lawsuit against her

The internet sensation's message this wife has caught the attention of observers, sparking widespread reactions

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Ghanaian media personality Appiah Stadium has issued a public apology to his wife following a wave of online controversy sparked by allegations from social media figure Ella Diaries, who claimed he invited her to his apartment during a meeting in Accra.

Ghanaian internet sensation Appiah Stadium apologises to his wife after TikToker Ella Diaries' hotel room allegations. Image credit: Serwaa kyeretwie, Ella Diaries

Source: Facebook

The saga began when Ella Diaries alleged that she had been invited to meet Appiah Stadium at a restaurant, ostensibly for a casual conversation or potential collaboration.

She claimed that during the meeting, he then asked her to accompany him to his apartment, an invitation she turned down.

Unfortunately, she said, was being left at the location without any assistance. The account spread rapidly across TikTok, X, and Facebook, dividing opinion sharply.

Appiah Stadium responded by threatening legal action against Ella Diaries over the claims.

Shortly after, Ella walked back her original account, saying her comments had been driven by emotional distress and a misunderstanding of his public profile.

She expressed regret over how she had presented the situation.

Appiah Stadium's apology to his wife

Rather than put the matter to bed quietly, Appiah Stadium's appearance on RTV on July 2, 2026, gave the story a second life. Addressing his wife directly, he said:

"I apologise to my wife over allegations that have made it seem like I intended to cheat on her."

"I won't say I don't cheat on my wife; I don't even know how to do it. When I do, I treat it like the World Cup, and everyone knows I'm doing it. I'm not a pastor, and I don't belong to any place that forbids adultery."

The remarks, intended to clear his name, instead sent social media into another spin.

Watch Appiah Stadium's RTV interview addressing the allegations below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's apology to wife

Fans and followers were quick to weigh in on the unusual apology.

@Ama wrote:

"Sometimes as a man you don't have to be talkative because you may end up saying nothing"

@Grace said:

"Appiah Stadium has a talent for turning serious allegations into comedy material. The internet is not letting this one go anytime soon."

@Harma commented:

"He has no regret"

Appiah Stadium hails Energy Minister John Jinapor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium met with Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Appiah Satdium sang John Abdulai Jinapor's praises so much that the Minister could only smile and say nothing.

Source: YEN.com.gh