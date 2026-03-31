President Mahama has assented to five key bills into law, including amendments to the Growth and Sustainability Levy and Ghana Deposit Protection Act

The bills were signed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Jubilee House.

The event was graced by top government appointees, including the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

President John Dramani Mahama has assented to five bills, including three amendment bills, passed by the Parliament of Ghana, into law.

They were signed by the President on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government.

President John Dramani Mahama assents to five bills after parliamentary approval. Photo credit: UGC. Photo credit: Jubilee House/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The five bills signed into law are listed below:

Security and Intelligence Agencies Bill, 2025

University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences Bill, 2025

Ghana Deposit Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Growth and Sustainability Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Education Regulatory Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Mahama explains the purpose of each bill

Speaking after assenting to the bills, President Mahama indicated that the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2026, scraps the Office of the Minister of National Security and allows the President to appoint any minister to supervise the security agencies.

He added that the bill also restores the name of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to its original name, the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI).

According to President Mahama, it also addressed the confusion between that security agency and a well-known Ghanaian financial institution, the National Investment Bank.

President Mahama also explained that the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences Act, 2026, establishes another tertiary institution in the Eastern Region, with three campuses.

He said the first campus will be at Bonsu in the Eastern Region, the second to be sited at Ohawu in the Oti Region, while the third campus will be located at Acherensua in the Ahafo Region.

Touching on the amendment to the Growth and Sustainability Levy Act, the President said:

"As you're aware, the act was amended to increase it from 1% to 3%, and so this act reduces it again. That is the levy on mining companies. It reduces it again to 1%, because of the introduction of the sliding scale of royalties."

He also spoke about the passage of the Education Regulatory Bodies Amendment Act.

He emphasised that it amends Act 1023 to grant greater flexibility to private tertiary institutions and the option to obtain a charter.

Read the Facebook post below:

On the Ghana Deposit Protection Amendment Act, the President said it is an amendment to an original act that was supposed to guarantee deposits held in commercial banks or financial institutions.

He explained that it will expand the protection to include mobile money wallets and other digital platforms, ensuring a wider scope of digital financial assets is secured.

Below is the list of guests who were present at the signing ceremony:

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang – the Vice President of Ghana

Julius Debrah – Chief of Staff

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson – the Finance Minister

Dr Callistus Mahama – Secretary to the President

Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine – the Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Marietta Brew - Legal Advisor to the President

Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror – the Clerk of Parliament

President John Mahama assents to bills to repeal some Akufo-Addo-era taxes. Source: GNA

Source: Instagram

Mahama scraps E-levy and Betting Tax

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (Repeal) Bill to scrap the unpopular tax.

The Electronic Transaction Levy was a 1% tax on all electronic transactions, with a daily free limit and certain exemptions.

Mahama has also assented to the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Emissions Levy (Repeal) Bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh