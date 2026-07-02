Nollywood actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo was appointed spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's ADC presidential campaign on July 2, 2025

Okonkwo announced the appointment on his verified X account, expressing gratitude to Atiku for the confidence placed in him

The appointment places Okonkwo at the forefront of Atiku's communication team as preparations for the 2027 Nigerian presidential election intensify

Nollywood actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo has taken on a new role in Nigeria's political arena, stepping in as the official spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nigerian presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar appoints Kenneth Okonkwo as spokesperson ahead of the 2027 general election. Photo source: @realkenokonkwo

Source: Instagram

The appointment was confirmed on Thursday, July 2, with Okonkwo sharing the news directly with his followers on X.

"I give God all the glory to be appointed by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as his spokesperson. I thank HE AA for the immense confidence reposed in me," Okonkwo wrote in his post.

Beyond personal gratitude, the veteran actor framed the appointment as evidence of Atiku's broader political character, highlighting his capacity to absorb criticism without allowing it to fracture relationships.

"This appointment speaks volumes of the democratic credentials of HE AA. Rather than pick offence against any of his associates for expressing genuine reservations about any action taken, HE AA always opts for dialogue and compromise that will engender solutions to problems," he added.

Kenneth Okonkwo expresses gratitude after his appointment as Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo source: @emmaikumeh

Source: Twitter

Kenneth Okonkwo credits team behind ADC campaign

In the same announcement, Okonkwo paid tribute to former ADC National Chairman Ralphs Nwosu and Dr Ekene Onwuka, Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, crediting both men with strengthening the party's structure and helping assemble a competitive campaign team ahead of 2027.

He also extended warm words to his own inner circle, telling family, friends and supporters that their prayers and encouragement had played a genuine part in his career journey.

"I still covet your prayers for wisdom, courage, provision and protection needed to carry out this challenging post, which will usher in a glorious and great Nigeria," he said.

See the X (Twitter) post about Atiku's appointment of Kenneth Okonkwo:

Kenneth Okonkwo's career in acting and politics

Okonkwo built his public profile across decades in Nollywood before pivoting into politics, a transition that has since established him as a recognisable and vocal voice in Nigerian public life.

His new appointment places him squarely at the centre of Atiku's communications machinery as the campaign shifts into a more active phase with two years still to go before polling day.

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu joins US Army

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu had enlisted in the U.S. Army after completing a demanding 10-week military training programme.

Momodu, who announced his new career path online, dedicated his military achievement to family, friends, and supporters, while indicating that he had been inspired by his late father.

His fans and colleagues, including Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and Sonia Uche, congratulated him.

Source: YEN.com.gh