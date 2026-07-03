Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas welcomed Black Stars supporters to the city with a jama session at Washington Square Park on July 3, 2026

The mayor joined Ghanaian fans in dancing ahead of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 game against Colombia

The Instagram post drew thousands of likes and warm reactions from fans praising the mayor's hospitality

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas gave Ghana's travelling supporters a welcome to remember ahead of their Round of 32 clash against Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He jumped into a jama session with the Black Stars fans at Washington Square Park on July 3, 2026.

Ghana vs Colombia: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Joins Black Stars Fans in Jama Session

Source: Instagram

Lucas posted the moment on his Instagram, writing:

"Black Stars 🇬🇭 fans, welcome to Kansas City. We love you, and best of luck tomorrow to Ghana. 🌍🌍"

The post quickly racked up over 2,750 likes, with the official Black Stars account among those who liked it.

Mayor Lucas moves with Black Stars crowd

In the video, the mayor fully committed to the moment, matching the energy of the Ghanaian supporters gathered in the park.

Jama, the beloved chanting and dancing tradition that Ghana's football fans are famous for at major tournaments, brought the Kansas City square to life, and Lucas was right in the thick of it.

His willingness to embrace the culture rather than offer a formal podium welcome clearly struck a chord with fans online.

It was the sort of spontaneous, genuine moment that travels well on social media, and the clip spread quickly among Ghanaian supporters both in the United States and back home.

Watch the Instagram video of Mayor Quinton Lucas joining the Black Stars jama session in Kansas City below.

Interestingly, Quinton Lucas' session with the Ghanaian fans found its way onto CNN, where the mayor was interviewed.

In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Mayor Lucas told CNN:

"I think the biggest part of it all is that we are all big fans of all of the teams and soccer. So this is kind of a thrill."

Fan reactions to Mayor Lucas's welcome

Commenters on the post were quick to show their appreciation for the mayor's warm reception.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@togbah3 wrote:

"You got motion! 👋👋"

@king_marcus_xavier commented:

"Funny thing is that I'm in Ghana right now for my birthday! 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@lveglahn added:

"Thank you Mayor Q for being such a welcoming face of KC!"

@the.sethh declared:

"The energy is high 🔥🔥 @_shizzlegh @quinton_lucas 🔥"

Davido backs Black Stars against Colombia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido had placed a $14,027 bet on Ghana to win their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia in Kansas City on July 3.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star's slip carried total odds of 35.06, meaning a Ghana win could hand him a payout of over $491,000.

Ghanaians and football fans flooded Davido's Instagram post with excitement after he publicly backed the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh