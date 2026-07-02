The Ghanaian national football team received a massive reception upon touching down in Kansas City for the knockout stage

Enthusiastic Ghanaian supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome the players ahead of their next crucial assignment

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Colombia in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 fixture

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The Black Stars of Ghana have received a memorable and heroic welcome from passionate Ghanaian fans after landing in Kansas City.

Beautiful moments as Ghanaian fans give the Black Stars a heroic welcome in Kansas City. Image credit: Black Stars/X

Source: Getty Images

Having arrived in Kansas City, the Black Stars are continuing their campaign at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sports media outlet @citisportsgh shared the colourful arrival on Instagram on July 2, 2026, capturing jubilant fans chanting traditional welcome slogans to lift the team's spirits.

Ghanaian fans chant "Akwaaba" to players

The local community turned up in large numbers to give the delegation a feel of home right at the airport. Loud chants of “Akwaaba, Akwaaba!” filled the air as the players walked through the terminal to their team bus.

Gearing up for a highly anticipated Round of 32 knockout clash, the Black Stars face South American giants Colombia.

A place in the coveted Round of 16 is at stake as the Black Stars take on South American giants Colombia in a high-stakes Round of 32 knockout clash.

The Instagram post below captures the emotional welcome fans gave the Black Stars in Kansas City.

Supporters rally behind Black Stars squad

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Citi Sports Ghana post below:

ahenakwaht said:

"😍😍😍😍."

yourjournaltoday wrote:

"You can win, just play like you are playing with England aka Engelost."

berrypondiz01 stated:

"I pray Ayew start from the bench, and Fatawu gets a start."

Black Stars receive fresh Semenyo injury news

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Antoine Semenyo is expected to be available for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia on July 4.

Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed the update in a video interview shared by journalist Gary Al-Smith on July 1.

Source: YEN.com.gh