Dancehall star Vybz Kartel popped a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne on TikTok to mark Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Portugal fell 1-0 to Spain in the round of 16 after Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner, ending what is widely believed to be Ronaldo's last World Cup

Vybz Kartel's video reignited the long-running Messi-Ronaldo debate, drawing praise from Messi fans and backlash from viewers who accused him of disrespecting Ronaldo

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has waded into the Messi-Ronaldo debate by celebrating Portugal's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne.

Dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel, celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Ben Jacobs/Vybz Kartel (X & TikTok).

Source: Twitter

Ronaldo, who is widely believed to have played in his final FIFA World Cup, could not inspire Portugal past Spain in the round of 16.

Spain's Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the game in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to send La Roja into the quarterfinals at Portugal's expense.

Guinness World Records was among the many organisations and football fans who marked the moment with a heartfelt tribute honouring Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable World Cup legacy and his record of scoring in six different editions of the tournament.

The organisation wrote:

"If that was the last time we see Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup, then thanks for the memories."

The Guinness World Records tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on X is below.

Vybz Kartel celebrates Ronaldo's World Cup exit

Portugal's elimination quickly reignited the long-running debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest player in football.

Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel joined the conversation by sharing a celebratory TikTok video after Ronaldo's World Cup journey came to an end.

In the video, Vybz Kartel was seen pouring and sipping from a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne.

Laughing, he declared:

"Brasil, now you guys have company; Cristiano Ronaldo, meet Neymar."

The video also carried a caption suggesting Vybz Kartel is backing Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. It read:

"POV: Celebrating Portugal's exit #Messi."

The TikTok video showing Vybz Kartel celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.

Fans react to Vybz Kartel's celebration

Vybz Kartel's celebration divided opinion among his followers. While some threatened to unfollow him over what they considered an unnecessary jab at Ronaldo, others applauded his support for Messi and welcomed him to their side.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Ademba Marvin wrote:

"Today I drop out of this school, no longer my teacher."

Paul Wizzyupdater said:

"From today onwards am going to unfollow you sir."

Vincho07 indicated:

"My contract with u ends now."

MARNAATH commented:

"If world boss himself is with us who can be against it 😏 team Messi the GOAT."

K H O K E exclaimed:

"On this I'm your new follower cos you knew it was only MESSI."

Vybz Kartel's fans react to his choice of Messi over Ronaldo amid Portugal's exit at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Appie Cule/Touchline (X).

Source: Twitter

Ronaldo's tears after Portugal's elimination

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Cristiano Ronaldo was captured in tears after Portugal's heartbreaking elimination by Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The emotional scenes generated widespread reactions online, with many football fans sympathising with the global icon in what is widely expected to be his final World Cup appearance for his country.

Source: YEN.com.gh