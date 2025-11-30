There is an uncertain future for Vybz Kartel's concert in Accra as the iconic dancehall star is set to storm Ghana this December

The NSA is facing a tough decision as to whether it can secure the venue's integrity while hosting such a high-energy performance

NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has disclosed the high cost of a pitch cover needed to host the concert at the stadium without issues

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The proposed concert by Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel at the Accra Sports Stadium has sparked discussions, with key stakeholders pointing out significant concerns regarding the venue's readiness.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, recently addressed the potential logistical issues, emphasising the importance of protecting the stadium’s playing surface.

Vybz Kartel is set to perform in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2025. Image credit: Joseph OkpakoRobert Okine

Source: Getty Images

While the concert would be a major cultural event with wide-reaching impact, the NSA's primary responsibility remains the preservation of the stadium’s condition, which is crucial for international sporting events.

According to Ankrah, as quoted by GhanaSoccerNet, hosting a performance of such scale at the stadium without adequate pitch protection could lead to irreparable damage.

Kartel's energetic stage setups, complete with large equipment and heavy foot traffic, would impose serious risks on the stadium's turf.

"If you look at the stages they mount and the kind of setup he needs to match his energy, we can’t restrict him. But how do we give him that space when we haven’t protected our pitch?" Ankrah explained during an interview with Sporty FM.

The Accra Sports Stadium, known for its central role in hosting international sporting events, especially football matches, is currently undergoing renovations.

With certain sections of the seating area cordoned off, the stadium’s capacity is already limited.

Will the Accra Stadium host Vybz Kartel's concert?

The NSA’s new leader, a former BBC sports journalist, has confirmed that the Accra Sports Stadium cannot accommodate Vybz Kartel’s concert without investing more than 500,000 Euros in a protective cover for the pitch.

Ankrah expressed his concerns about the stadium's future integrity if the event were allowed to go ahead without taking these precautions.

Vybz Kartel’s Accra show raises security concerns

Ghana’s security services are closely monitoring plans for Vybz Kartel’s upcoming concert amid concerns over crowd management and potential public safety risks.

Recent concerts at the Accra Sports Stadium have exposed loopholes in gate controls and crowd handling, leading authorities to consider deploying additional personnel for this high-energy event.

Fans hope these security talks won’t force a venue change or cancellation, as many view Kartel’s visit as a historic milestone for Ghanaian dancehall culture.

The stadium area often experiences heavy jams even during local football matches, and an international concert could worsen the situation.

Residents near the stadium say they are excited to witness such a global act perform in their neighbourhood but hope organisers will keep noise levels within permitted limits. For many, Vybz Kartel’s show is not just entertainment but a rare chance to see a dancehall icon they have followed for years.

Safeguarding Accra Sports Stadium’s future

Despite the undeniable excitement surrounding the event, Ankrah emphasised that allowing a concert without the necessary precautions would be a huge mistake, as the long-term damage to the stadium’s pitch would outweigh any short-term benefits.

The pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium is the focal point for many international sporting events, including major football matches of the Black Stars and Ghana Premier League teams like Accra Hearts of Oak.

If the venue were to be damaged, it would cause long-term setbacks for both local and national football teams.

According to Wikipedia, Ghana's next World Cup 2026 qualifiers are against Chad and Mali in September of this year, with the latter match scheduled to happen at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, sports journalist Tuffour Emmanuel shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

"As a passionate sports journalist and a proud Ghanaian, I believe the call for a proper pitch cover at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Vybz Kartel’s concert in December is a brilliant idea. It's time we start balancing entertainment and sports without compromising either.

A quality pitch cover protects our national asset while allowing us to enjoy world-class entertainment. This isn’t just about one concert—it’s about setting a standard for future events. It’s a win-win for sports, entertainment, and the country as a whole."

Vybz Kartel to perform in Accra

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that famous Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel will host a concert in the capital of Ghana for the first time ever.

Following Shatta Wale's legendary performance with the global dancehall artist in Jamaica, the musician's plans to light up Ghana are creating buzz.

Source: YEN.com.gh