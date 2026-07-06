A heartbreaking video of Cristiano Ronaldo crying after Portugal's World Cup exit went viral on July 6, 2026

Portugal lost to Spain, ending Ronaldo's dream of winning the one major trophy missing from his legendary career

Fans across the world flooded social media with emotional tributes to the all-time leading scorer in international football

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after Portugal's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in what is widely expected to be his final appearance at football's biggest tournament.

A video of a visibly distraught Ronaldo quickly spread across social media following the defeat to Spain.

World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction After Portugal Exit Breaks Hearts

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's reaction leaves fans heartbroken

The clip was shared on X by popular fan account @totalcristiano with a short but heartfelt message: "I will forever love you."

Watch the video:

Supporters could not hold back their feelings in the comment sections, with many sharing their own grief over the moment.

@just1cye wrote:

"You can give me a million dollars right now and it won't take away the pain in my heart. I'm hurting bad"

@asbunadja shared:

"Man, it hurts seeing Ronaldo cry. Portugal fought hard, but Spain was just too good tonight. Still proud of the team, though. Heartbreaking to see Ronaldo like this. He gave everything for Portugal again. Legend forever, even in defeat. Respect CR7"

@hijiwoossi added:

"If you win, I'll still be here. If you don't, I'll still be here Ronaldo 🫂"

World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction After Portugal Exit Breaks Hearts

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends against Spain

Portugal fell to Spain in the round of 16, ending Ronaldo's hopes of lifting the one major trophy that has always eluded him.

He had been pushing to help Portugal achieve back-to-back World Cup quarter-final appearances, a feat the nation has never managed.

Instead, the curtain appears to have come down on the 41-year-old's World Cup journey.

Ronaldo remains the all-time record holder for both international goals, with 146, and international appearances, with 233.

For many, those numbers alone make him one of the greatest to ever play the game, yet the World Cup winner's medal will remain missing from his cabinet.

For a generation of football fans who grew up watching Ronaldo redefine what it means to be a professional athlete, the tears on that pitch felt deeply personal.

Whether or not this was truly his last World Cup, the image of him standing on the pitch in tears will endure as one of the most emotional moments the tournament has ever produced.

Source: YEN.com.gh