Ghanaian rapper Manifest has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments on Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph after the World Cup exit on Monday

Ronaldo defended his international legacy, saying Portugal’s European Championship success carried similar personal value to any World Cup glory

Manifest disagreed with Ronaldo’s comparison, calling the statement “egregious” and reigniting the football GOAT debate between the Portuguese and Messi

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Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Manifest has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments comparing Portugal’s Euro 2016 success to World Cup glory following the football star’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Manifest slams Ronaldo over comments comparing Euro 2016 win to World Cup glory following defeat to Spain. Image credit: Manifest/Touchline (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

Following Portugal's defeat to Spain in the round of 16 on Monday, Ronaldo indicated to the media that he was content with his international career, despite bowing out without the one trophy that eluded him.

Cristiano Ronaldo highlighted Portugal’s major international trophies during his era, noting that the country had never won a senior title before his generation.

He said:

"I've won three titles with Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn't won a single title. So, I'm content."

The Portuguese captain also explained that Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph holds similar importance to a World Cup victory from his perspective, considering the significance of the achievement for his country.

The X video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph and the FIFA World Cup is below.

Manifest reacts to Ronaldo’s World Cup remarks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments comparing the value of Portugal’s Euro 2016 victory to World Cup success generated debate among football fans, with Ghanaian rapper Manifest joining the conversation.

The award-winning musician first appeared to take a swipe at Ronaldo and his supporters in a post shared on X.

He wrote:

"Your goat said winning the EUROs is as valuable as the World Cup. Well oh well. LOL."

Manifest later followed up with a stronger reaction, explaining that while a player does not need to win the World Cup to be considered great, he disagreed with Ronaldo’s suggestion that the two achievements carry the same weight.

He wrote:

"No real football person truly thinks you can't be a great without winning a World Cup. He said winning the EUROs is the same as winning a World Cup. I find that egregious. You agree with him?"

The X post by Manifest reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments is below.

Fans debate Ronaldo’s Euro versus World Cup

Manifest’s comments sparked reactions from football supporters, with many debating whether Portugal’s Euro 2016 title should be considered equal in value to winning the FIFA World Cup.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Mcdreamy_Sports wrote:

"If winning the world cup's majority makes you a goat then Pele that has 3 shouldn't be in a conversation with Messi..."

Jake said:

"The problem with Ronaldo fans is insecurity. No one is saying he's not a great footballer. He is. In fact, he's one of the best in this generation..."

Oh Chale commented:

"Yes winning the EURO with Portugal is as valuable to the Portuguese as the World Cup. What is wrong with that?"

Nana Poku indicated:

"That's the biggest his country has won in their history, so it's understandable. They didn't have any trophy till the Euros so why can't it be as valuable as the WC to him?"

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup exit has reignited debates over his football achievements. Image credit: Ben Jacobs.

Source: Twitter

Vybz Kartel joins Messi Ronaldo debate

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has joined the Messi-Ronaldo debate after Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Jamaican star celebrated with a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne in a TikTok video, appearing to mock Ronaldo’s exit while showing support for Lionel Messi.

His reaction divided followers, with some indicating to unfollow him and others praising his apparent support for the Argentine superstar.

Source: YEN.com.gh