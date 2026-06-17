Stephen Achaab, aka Tactikal Ras Shifo, announced his resignation from Angel Broadcasting Network after a decade of service

The presenter expressed gratitude to ABN management, including Dr Kwaku Oteng and CEO Samuel Acheampong, for their support during his tenure

His exit followed a trend of high-profile departures in Ghanaian media, including Oheneni Adazoa's resignation from Sompa FM/TV

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng’s Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) has been hit with some bad news following the resignation of a prominent presenter after a decade of service.

Presenter Stephen Achaab, popularly known as Tactikal Ras Shifo, resigns from Dr Kwaku Oteng's Angel FM after ten years of service. Image credit: @capturedbyguyhector, TactikalRasShifo/Facebook

Source: TikTok

TakTikal Ras Shifo, host of the Tactical Show on Angel 102.9FM in Accra and a longtime host with ABN’s Sunyani affiliate, Cheers FM, announced his departure from the network on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, the media personality, whose real name is Stephen Achaab, said he had decided to bow out after a decade of dedicated service.

“I wish to formally inform the general public, my followers and well-wishers, that I have officially bowed out of Angel Broadcasting Network (A.B.N) operators of Angel FM and Angel TV, after ten (10) years of dedicated service with the firm,” he wrote.

The presenter and DJ said his resignation was effective immediately and expressed gratitude to the company's management and staff with whom he had worked over the years.

“I am deeply grateful to the Management and entire Staff of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) for the support, love, and cooperation they gave to me throughout my journey as a Presenter. My years spent with the Angel brand have been truly fulfilling and instrumental in shaping my growth as a media professional,” he added.

He also shared some words of appreciation with his fans, who he said had been indispensable to his journey. Finally, he gave a special shoutout to the two seniormost figures at ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng and the group CEO.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to the Founder and President of the Angel Groups of Company, Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO Samuel Acheampong (Bronzy),” he concluded his post.

The Facebook post shared by Tactikal Ras Shifo announcing his departure from ABN is below.

His departure followed a recent trend of high-profile resignations in the Ghanaian media space, with Oheneni Adazoa leaving Sompa FM/TV after more than four years hosting Sompa Nkommo.

Reactions to Tactikal Ras Shifo’s ABN departure

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Tactikal Ras Shifo announcing his departure from Dr Kwaku Oteng’s ABN.

Frank Opoku Nkrumah said:

"10years in serving one Radio station. You have done well. God bless you."

Yiwdross Silassie wrote:

"Congrats, my boss, you served well."

David Ayandor commented:

"Well done, bro 👏."

Nana Koffi Samuel said:

"Aww, forever be remembered, WOSO OOO WOSO. That dance move Aww, Mr Tactical ❤️❤️❤️❤️✌️✌️✌️."

Emmanuel Mawuko Doe wrote:

"Best wishes on your new journey! May it be filled with happiness and achievement."

Below is a YouTube video of Oheneni Adazoa announcing her Sompa FM departure.

Oheneni Adazoa announces her departure from Sompa FM in an emotional farewell on June 5, 2026. Image credit: @shiny_creations_gh

Source: Instagram

Adakabre Frimpong Manso retires

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Adakabre Frimpong Manso announced his departure from radio after more than two decades on-air.

In an emotional moment Despite Media's Neat FM, the veteran presenter spoke about his career and called on the next generation to continue with the good work.

Source: YEN.com.gh