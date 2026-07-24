An old video of New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, has resurfaced amid renewed public interest in his hotel court case

In the clip, Cheddar argues the disputed debt belonged to a company and should not be attributed to him as a personal financial obligation

The video re-emerged days after the Court of Appeal upheld an order allowing Cola Holdings to take possession of the No.1 Oxford Street Hotel

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An old video of New Force leader and businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has resurfaced on social media amid the renewed public interest in his long-running legal dispute over the No.1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu.

Kwame Bediako Cheddar's old video defending himself over the No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel dispute resurfaces. Image credit: Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Twitter

The resurfaced clip, believed to have been recorded during the early stages of the court battle in 2023, captures Cheddar explaining his side of the dispute and rejecting claims that he personally owed money.

Cheddar Draws Line Between Personal and Corporate Debt

In the video, Cheddar argues that the financial obligations in question belonged to a company and should not be treated as his personal debt.

"You own this company with a foreigner, and then you both owe a debt on the company. How then can one person turn this debt into my personal debt?" he questioned.

He further explained that the business already had assets and documents serving as collateral, insisting that the matter should have been resolved through negotiations rather than portraying him as someone who had defaulted on a personal obligation.

"They hold every single document for the business, which is worth times four the debt. You already have collateral, and you need to discuss with me because I've also paid debt here. Let's talk like business people," he said.

Cheddar also stressed the distinction between an individual and a corporate entity, arguing that businesses, not individuals, carry corporate liabilities.

"How did it become Nana Kwame Bediako owes? It's a company. Companies owe. Ghana owes. Countries owe. Dangote owes. America owes," he stated

Adding that he had never received the money he was being accused of failing to repay.

"But not to say that I have a debt that I'm running away from. I don't. I have not been handed any money of such," he added.

Court of Appeal Rules on Police Assistance

The video has resurfaced just days after the Court of Appeal upheld an earlier order permitting police assistance to enable Cola Holdings to take possession of the No.1 Oxford Street Hotel.

However, the court clarified that the ruling related only to the application for police assistance and did not determine the ownership dispute or the merits of any pending appeals between the parties.

The case, which has been before the courts since 2018, continues to generate widespread discussion, with the resurfaced video giving many Ghanaians another opportunity to hear Cheddar's explanation of the controversy from his own perspective.

The X video of Cheddar that has resurfaced is below.

Aerial View of Cheddar's No.1 Oxford Street Hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing an aerial view of Nana Kwame Bediako's No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu surfaced on social media amid a court battle.

The footage offers a bird's-eye view of the No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel, unveiling a modern multi-storey structure with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, multiple balconies, spacious terraces, and a clean white exterior.

Source: YEN.com.gh