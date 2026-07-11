The outgoing Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Simone Giger, received a handcrafted orange wristwatch from Warrior King Watches founder Patrick Amofah during her farewell visit on July 8, 2026

Giger, a representative of the world's foremost watchmaking nation, was visibly moved by the Ghanaian-made timepiece, saying she got goosebumps over every detail

Ghanaians have flooded the comments celebrating the ringing endorsement for Warrior King Watches from a Swiss diplomat

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A departing Swiss diplomat has given Ghanaian luxury watchmaker Warrior King Watches one of its most memorable endorsements yet, after founder Patrick Amofah presented outgoing Swiss Ambassador H.E Simone Giger with a handcrafted timepiece during her farewell visit in Accra on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Praises Warrior King Watches' Patrick Amofah in Emotional Farewell Tribute

Source: Instagram

Giger, who served as Switzerland's Ambassador to Ghana, Togo, and Benin, received the gift at the tail end of a packed farewell schedule that had already taken her to the presidency. When she unwrapped the handcrafted orange wristwatch, her reaction was immediate and unscripted.

"I had my farewell visit at the president's today, and they gave me a kente, and it's exactly this colour (orange). I swear, and I was like oh my God, I have kente, you know, I have a hundred kente, I have nothing in orange, and it's exactly this orange."

Giger marvelled at the exquisite detail involved in the piece, including the correct date, a feature that was not working on her watch.

"Where am I, as a Swiss ambassador, am I allowed to wear a non-Swiss watch? I'm having goosebumps. This is so elegant, and it was made right here in Ghana, every single detail, every single detail," she added.

A Swiss Stamp of approval for Ghana's Patrick Amofah

The significance of the moment was not lost on anyone watching. Switzerland is the birthplace of modern luxury watchmaking, home to storied houses including Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. Hearing a Swiss diplomat reach for words like "goosebumps" and "elegant" over a watch crafted in Accra struck a nerve with Ghanaians, many of whom flooded the comments section with pride.

Warrior King Watches, founded by Amofah, has built a growing reputation for producing high-end timepieces that draw on Ghanaian cultural identity while holding their own against international standards. The brand shared the video on Instagram on July 7, 2026, with the caption noting that the ambassador's reaction said more than words ever could.

Fan reactions to Ambassador Giger's praise

Ghanaians were quick to celebrate the moment online.

@NtimAfriyie wrote:

"Awwww! Excellence has a language, it is culture. And Warrior King watches exudes that particular level of excellence."

@GAP said:

"Her appreciation alone says it all. Kudos, keep being a warrior"

@HourhandWatchCo commented:

"Priceless ❤️🔥🔥"

@Malcolm added:

"Can we just all agree you guys made us proud ❤️"

@Naturally_Ella wrote:

"Her excitement is adorable 😂🥰"

@Darrie posted:

"Amazinggg🥰"

@kande_44 declared:

"I said it that this is going to be more than Rolex, and so shall it be. From national to international to intercontinental. AMEN"

The Instagram video of Ambassador Giger and Warrior King Watches is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh