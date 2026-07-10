A Ghanaian content creator known as @berneese_ went viral on TikTok after sharing the exact questions she was asked during the US Embassy visa interview

She detailed that the consular officer asked three straightforward questions, and her confident, honest answers led to an immediate approval

Her travel history and the fact that she had not overstayed a visa on any previous trip abroad appeared to strengthen her application

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A content creator known as @berneese_ has set TikTok alight after detailing exactly what happened during her United States visa interview, including the three questions she was asked and the approach that earned her an immediate approval.

Ghanaian content creator shares her US visa interview experience, detailing three key questions and how her travel history secured immediate approval. Image credit: @berneese_/TikTok, AF Travels

Source: UGC

In the viral video, she told viewers that the process was far more straightforward than many applicants fear, provided they enter the embassy with preparation and composure.

What the US Consular Officer Asked

According to @berneese_, the consular officer skipped small talk and got straight to business.

His opening question concerned her passport, followed almost immediately by what she described as the single most decisive question of the entire interview: the purpose of her visit.

She stressed that how an applicant answers this question can determine the outcome entirely.

"You should sound confident, I think that's what is the biggest deal out of it. Being confident," she said.

She also advised applicants to pace their responses carefully, neither rushing through with a one-word reply nor rambling on. Crucially, she pointed out that the moments when the officer is quietly typing are an opportunity rather than a pause.

"And he was typing, he said ok and he was typing. This is the very moment you have to let them know about you. If you don't let them know about you, you've done a shallow job," she explained.

The third and final question was about where she intended to stay while in the United States. She answered directly, then took the initiative to bring up her travel history and her clean record of never having overstayed a visa on any previous international trip.

"I wanna show you how my US visa was approved. It's actually a simple process. The interview isn't a big deal, but I think it's big," she said at the start of the video.

The TikTok post below has the full breakdown of how content creator @berneese_ secured her approved US visa.

Ghanaians React to the Visa Approval Video

The video drew a wave of reactions, with many viewers attributing her success to her documented travel record rather than the interview alone.

TANGIBLE😎👌 said:

"If I go, I won't come back to Ghana 🇬🇭 again ☺️☺️."

FabzyYoung19🇨🇲 said:

"It's because you have a good travel record, madam."

Lolo❤️‍🔥 said:

"Please, your visa was approved because you are famous."

Football Brains said:

"Travel records are an essential key. Congrats 🎉."

Evra said:

"It's actually because your passport is full of stamps."

IRCC publishes a list of 7 professionals eligible for faster Canadian permanent residency. Image credit: stonyplainab/Instagram, Canadian Immigration Lawyer

Source: UGC

Professionals eligible for faster Canadian permanent residency

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada's federal immigration authority has officially named the categories of workers it is actively prioritising for permanent residence, opening up a clearer route for skilled professionals eyeing the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on its official X account on 4 July 2026.

The post drew considerable attention, racking up 2.2 million views and more than 4,300 bookmarks, reflecting just how closely international audiences are tracking Canadian immigration policy.

Source: YEN.com.gh