Nana Agradaa reacted to Abu Trica's arrest, saying his habit of flaunting money on social media contributed to his downfall

The evangelist urged young people to handle financial success with wisdom and caution rather than seeking public attention online

Agradaa stressed that showing off large sums of money gives authorities an easy trail to investigate where the funds came from

Nana Agradaa has delivered a sharp warning to Ghana's youth following the arrest of social media personality Abu Trica, arguing that his love of flaunting cash online essentially handed investigators a roadmap straight to his door.

Nana Agradaa warns the youth after Abu Trica's extradition to the US on Thursday, July 9, 2026, over an alleged $8m romance scam. Image credit: @original.agradaa, Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

The outspoken evangelist shared her thoughts in a video posted by InfoGhana360 on Sunday, July 12, 2026, pulling no punches in her assessment of what went wrong for the embattled influencer.

Agradaa's warning on flaunting wealth online

Agradaa was direct about where she places much of the blame. In her view, Abu Trica's downfall was largely self-inflicted, driven by an immature relationship with money and an appetite for social media validation.

"Abu Trica is not wise enough, and he has a young person's mindset. He allowed money to mislead him, and he was just showing off. If he didn't show off the money on social media, would anyone have known?" she said.

She went further, explaining the practical danger of broadcasting large sums of money online. Rather than impressing followers, she argued, it does little more than invite scrutiny from the wrong people.

"What's the point of showing off such an amount of money on social media? You're rather giving them an easy way to track and investigate you to know where you got that money from. Let's all be guided," Agradaa added.

Her broader message was aimed squarely at young Ghanaians who equate wealth with the need to perform it publicly.

She called for financial maturity, urging people to resist the impulse to place a camera in front of themselves every time money comes their way.

Watch Nana Agradaa's video reacting to Abu Trica's extradition and deliver her warning to the youth below:

Abu Trica extradited to US

Abu Trica touched down in the United States on Thursday, July 9, 2026, with FBI officials, following the socialite's extradition from Ghana to face trial over an alleged $8 million romance fraud case.

New footage, shared online by Ghana-based blogger Frimdes Media, captured the moment inside the aircraft cabin as Abu Trica, dressed in a light blue shirt, was led down the aisle by officials after the plane landed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The footage showed Abu Trica with his back to the camera as he was guided off the aeroplane.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention from Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Reactions to Agradaa's Abu Trica comments

Ghanaians on social media had a range of takes on the video, with several noting the irony of who was doing the advising.

@Standupforself5 wrote:

"Who is talking and advising us eeeiii Ama Ghana"

@Sonofglow15 said:

"Asem ooo"

@ExcellenceReign commented:

"🤣🤣🤣"

Ajagurajah's prophecy about Abu Trica's extradition resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah's past prophecy about Abu Trica resurfaced after his extradition to the US on July 9, 2026.

The controversial religious leader's earlier prophetic warnings foreshadowed the socialite's legal battle, sparking reactions from Ghanaian netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh