Serwaa Amihere shared advice on the best way to deal with heartbreak in a post that quickly gained traction on X

Many followers wondered whether the broadcaster and lawyer was speaking from her own experience with heartbreak

Other social media users backed her advice, saying the gym is one of the healthiest places to recover emotionally

Media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has sparked speculation on social media after sharing a post about heartbreak that left many followers wondering whether she was speaking from personal experience.

The post comes just days after Serwaa Amihere participated in the Supreme Court's judicial outreach programme ahead of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

The broadcaster and lawyer joined Court of Appeal judge Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe on a visit to Makola Market on July 7, 2026, to educate traders about a free legal outreach programme covering marriage, property rights, child custody and divorce law.

The outreach formed part of Serwaa's growing legal career after she was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2025.

Serwaa Amihere shares broken heart advice

In a post shared on July 12, 2026, on X, Serwaa encouraged people dealing with heartbreak to channel their emotions into self-improvement instead of dwelling on the pain.

She wrote:

"The gym is the best place to be after a broken heart."

The X post by Serwaa Amihere about dealing with heartbreak is shown below.

Fans wonder if Serwaa was speaking from experience

The simple message quickly resonated with many users, with some agreeing that exercise can be an effective way to recover emotionally after the end of a relationship.

While some followers praised the advice, others immediately began speculating that the broadcaster may have been speaking from experience.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@lewalwudeen wrote:

"Talking from experience?"

@MrSly_Ceo asked:

"Are you speaking from experience?"

@OwusuSa26308908 commented:

"Eeii u dey get brokenheart too."

@Ezrakens wrote:

"Abeg you try some before."

@souldja_1 also asked:

"You get heartbreak before?"

Others shifted the conversation away from Serwaa's personal life and instead applauded the message.

@DonZamani96 wrote:

"Some people cry in bed, some people lift weights 🏋️‍♀️ everyone has their healing process."

@fredblankson777 added:

"Basically everyone... the gym is a sanctuary which isn't discussed enough!! The best place for serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins hacks!!"

Serwaa's GhanaMet post sparks debate

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Serwaa Amihere questioned the Ghana Meteorological Agency after a forecast predicting morning rain along the coast was followed by sunny weather.

Her post sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users defending GhanaMet by noting that weather forecasts are not always exact and pointing out that rainfall had indeed been recorded in Takoradi.

Source: YEN.com.gh