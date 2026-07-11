Martin Kpebu disclosed plans to delay Abu Trica's extradition until former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta returns to Ghana

According to the private lawyer, the strategy involved synchronising both extraditions for a more beneficial outcome for Ghana

The outspoken lawyer emphasised that he was not against Abu Trica's extradition but has concerns with the timing of the process

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has disclosed that the initial thought surrounding the extradition of Ghanaian internet personality Abu Trica was to delay the process till former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Ghana.

Martin Kpebu discloses that the initial plan was to exchange Abu Trica for Ken Ofori-Atta. Photo credit: Abu Trica, Ken Ofori-Atta & Martin Kpebu

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Martin Kpebu indicated that Abu Trica's extradition was largely expected.

However, the preference was for Abu Trica's extradition to happen simultaneously with that of Ken Ofori-Atta.

"We all knew that someday, somehow, it was possible that Abu Trica would be extradited, but we were hoping to delay it as much as possible until Ken Ofori-Atta was also brought back," he said.

According to Martin Kpebu, the idea was to have both developments occur at the same time.

"Until Ken Ofori-Atta is also brought, or we do an exchange. At the time we are handing over Abu Trica, we are also receiving Ofori-Atta," Martin Kpebu indicated.

The private legal practitioner emphasised that there is no opposition to Abu Trica’s extradition itself, but rather the timing of the process.

"So as for extradition, it wasn’t a problem," adding that the preference was to synchronise the two developments.

Martin Kpebu’s comments imply that the original plan was to synchronise Abu Trica's extradition with attempts to secure the return of Ken Ofori-Atta.

The lawyer said such a move would have served Ghana’s interests better.

Source: YEN.com.gh