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“The Plan Was To Delay Abu Trica’s Extradition Till Ofori-Atta’s Return”: Martin Kpebu Says
Ghana

“The Plan Was To Delay Abu Trica’s Extradition Till Ofori-Atta’s Return”: Martin Kpebu Says

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • Martin Kpebu disclosed plans to delay Abu Trica's extradition until former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta returns to Ghana
  • According to the private lawyer, the strategy involved synchronising both extraditions for a more beneficial outcome for Ghana
  • The outspoken lawyer emphasised that he was not against Abu Trica's extradition but has concerns with the timing of the process

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Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has disclosed that the initial thought surrounding the extradition of Ghanaian internet personality Abu Trica was to delay the process till former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Ghana.

Ken Ofori-Atta, Martin Kpebu, Abu Trica, Extradition, Money laundering, USA, Ghana, Lawyer
Martin Kpebu discloses that the initial plan was to exchange Abu Trica for Ken Ofori-Atta. Photo credit: Abu Trica, Ken Ofori-Atta & Martin Kpebu
Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Martin Kpebu indicated that Abu Trica's extradition was largely expected.

However, the preference was for Abu Trica's extradition to happen simultaneously with that of Ken Ofori-Atta.

"We all knew that someday, somehow, it was possible that Abu Trica would be extradited, but we were hoping to delay it as much as possible until Ken Ofori-Atta was also brought back," he said.

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According to Martin Kpebu, the idea was to have both developments occur at the same time.

"Until Ken Ofori-Atta is also brought, or we do an exchange. At the time we are handing over Abu Trica, we are also receiving Ofori-Atta," Martin Kpebu indicated.

The private legal practitioner emphasised that there is no opposition to Abu Trica’s extradition itself, but rather the timing of the process.

"So as for extradition, it wasn’t a problem," adding that the preference was to synchronise the two developments.

Martin Kpebu’s comments imply that the original plan was to synchronise Abu Trica's extradition with attempts to secure the return of Ken Ofori-Atta.

The lawyer said such a move would have served Ghana’s interests better.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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