Prince David Osei Calls for Dennis Miracles Aboagye's Release After EOCO Arrest

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has joined the call for NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye's release after he was apprehended by EOCO

The crime office arrested Aboagye over alleged misappropriation and theft of approximately GH¢55 million in public funds during his tenure at IMCCoD

The popular actor urged authorities to uphold due process and constitutional principles, warning that fear and intimidation undermine democracy

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has publicly backed calls for the release of NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye, days after the Economic and Organised Crime Office arrested him in connection with an investigation into alleged financial misconduct.

Prince David Osei calls for Dennis Miracles Aboagye's release after EOCO's arrest on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Image credit: Prince David Osei, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Facebook

Taking to his official X account on Monday, July 13, 2026, the actor and New Patriotic Party supporter urged state institutions to handle the matter with full transparency and adherence to constitutional law, warning that the credibility of Ghana's democratic structures depends on it.

"Public confidence in institutions can be shaken when citizens question the fairness, openness, and constitutionality of government actions," he wrote.

He went further, cautioning against using intimidation as a tool of governance.

"Democracy suffers when fear, intimidation, and threats are used to control. It's essential to uphold due process, no matter the issue," he added.

What led to Dennis Miracles Aboagye's arrest?

EOCO confirmed the arrest in an official statement on the same day, revealing that Miracles Aboagye is being investigated in connection with his time as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

The agency said the probe was triggered by a petition from the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD, requesting further scrutiny of a forensic audit covering the secretariat's operations between 2022 and 2025.

The allegations centre on the alleged misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds totalling approximately GH¢55 million linked to the secretariat during that period.

The NPP also responded swiftly, issuing a statement demanding Aboagye's immediate release and describing the development as deeply concerning.

The X post of Prince David Osei calling for Miracle Aboagye's release:

Reaction to Prince's call for Dannis's release

The actor's intervention drew a wide range of responses online, with many Ghanaians sharply divided.

@quophi_8:

"NPP should stop the hypocritical lifestyle.... their own people (NPP) called for his arrest after he announced for a position. Shameful party."

@ghansudoku:

"This is what they voted for. We will be back again 🙏"

@illegalLuminary:

"Pause and ask yourself if the constitution provides for unlawful arrests and if it does, who is competent to claim damages under unlawful arrest and whether or not an individual or entity other than the person arrested has an interest in such a claim. You, people shout too much."

@TijaniTs:

"Holding public officials accountable through arrests & investigations is completely justified, as public service requires transparency. However, denying a detainee access to their lawyer is a clear violation of basic rights. & NDC leaders remained silent on this troubling development."

NPP demands release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO officers, assisted by Immigration officials, arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said lawyers and family have been denied access to Aboagye, with no charges preferred against him.

The NPP demanded his immediate release or appearance before a court, calling the arrest politically motivated intimidation.

Source: YEN.com.gh