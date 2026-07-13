TikToker Asantewaa shared an emotional video that left many fans concerned about her personal life

The social media influencer appeared to reflect on a difficult chapter she says she has now overcome

Many followers flooded the comments, with some linking her emotional message to boyfriend AMG Armani

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has broken down in tears in an emotional TikTok video that has sparked speculation about a possible breakup with rapper AMG Armani.

Asantewaa shares an emotional TikTok that leaves fans speculating about her relationship with AMG Armani after hinting at a painful chapter in her life. Image credit: Asantewaa (Instagram & X).

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa, who boasts nearly four million followers on TikTok, became publicly linked to AMG Armani after the pair welcomed their daughter, Nhyira.

Over the past few years, they frequently appeared together at public events and on social media and even partnered on a diaper brand campaign.

Earlier this year, Asantewaa also opened up about how a simple social media interaction eventually led to her relationship with AMG Armani, explaining that an unexpected invitation resulted in their first meeting.

She described the encounter as the beginning of a journey that eventually grew into something meaningful following a reported divorce from her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen.

Asantewaa breaks down in emotional video

In a TikTok video shared on July 13, 2026, Asantewaa was seen shedding tears as she reflected on a difficult chapter in her life allegedly linked to boyfriend Armani.

She apologised to brands she had been working with, explaining that she had quietly stepped away from some commitments while going through what she described as a healing process.

Asantewaa also disclosed that she had been battling silent struggles and thanked those who had remained patient with her.

The caption accompanying the video gave fans even more reason to worry. It read:

"I cried, I healed, I grew. A failed marriage and a failed relationship are chapters in my story, not the whole book. My children are my biggest blessing and I am my greatest strength."

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify whether the relationship she referred to involves him or points to an entirely separate situation

The emotional video attracted more than 71,000 likes and thousands of comments within hours of being posted.

The TikTok video shared by Asantewaa, in which she shares uncontrollable tears, is below.

Fans react to Asantewaa's emotional post

The emotional clip prompted an outpouring of support from followers, while others speculated about what may have happened.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

𝒸𝒽ℯ𝓁𝓁𝓎🧸🧁 wrote:

"... you have successful businesses, two strong boys, a supportive brother and family, u work with big brands and can afford the lifestyle that u want without a man... trust me when I say u are doing so well for yourself 🙌 A broken relationship or friendship doesn't define u hun. Put this energy into yourself and ur business. Time heals everything 🥰 Don't forget to choose yourself 🩷 again and again and again."

AJ Babe ❤️ said:

"Me I didn't believe Armani and Asantewaa oh but watching Armani's story on the yellow app and the kind of song he used to reply someone's comment about Asantewaa was a No No for me."

paa commented:

"But she did not specify the relationship if is with Armani own or it could be a broken friendship which is not Armani own."

ObaapaEmpress2606 wrote:

"Stand up for the kids please at least they are citizens so that alone is enough darling 💝 kisses and hugs."

Hair Akua added:

"Yesterday I joined your live with Dancegod. I looked at you and I felt you weren't okay. I felt there was something bothering you… You will be fine Akua. Remember you have come a long way and these are one of the cheapest battles you handled… You will be fine Akua remember."

Armani welcomes Asantewaa home after childbirth

YEN.com.gh previously reported that AMG Armani warmly welcomed Asantewaa and their newborn daughter, Nhyira, at Kotoka International Airport after they returned from the United States.

Heartwarming videos of the family reunion melted hearts, with many Ghanaians celebrating the couple as they began a new chapter together.

Source: YEN.com.gh