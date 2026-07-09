A 44-year-old headteacher in the Volta Region was found dead in a guesthouse in Akatsi

The headteacher served at the school in the Akatsi South Municipality

The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been established

A headteacher from the Volta Region of Ghana has been found dead in unclear circumstances, leaving his community shaken.

A 44-year-old headteacher from Glikpome Basic School in Akatsi, Volta Region dies in a guesthouse, leaving the community in disbelief as investigations continue. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

The 44-year-old, who led Glikpome Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality, was discovered lifeless at a guest house in Akatsi on 8 July 2026. Citi 97.3 FM first reported the news.

Authorities have yet to determine what caused his death, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Death of Glikpome Basic School headteacher

No further details about the teacher's identity have been made public at this stage.

His school serves the Akatsi South Municipality, a district in the southern part of the Volta Region.

The guest house where he was found is located within Akatsi, the same town that hosts the municipal capital of Akatsi South.

Read more about the death of the Glikpome Basic School in the Instagram post below.

Tears as influencer Ayzia J Toledo dies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ayzia J Toledo, a 22-year-old content creator and model from Bristol, Pennsylvania, reportedly died on Sunday. July 6, 2026, following a fatal car crash in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Toledo lost control of her BMW while travelling on Route 55. The vehicle veered off the road, flipped, and collided with a tree.

Her front-seat passenger, Henrietta Carter, also 22 and from Darby, Pennsylvania, did not survive the crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh