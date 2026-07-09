Volta Region Headteacher, 44, Found Dead in Akatsi Guest House
- A 44-year-old headteacher in the Volta Region was found dead in a guesthouse in Akatsi
- The headteacher served at the school in the Akatsi South Municipality
- The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been established
A headteacher from the Volta Region of Ghana has been found dead in unclear circumstances, leaving his community shaken.
The 44-year-old, who led Glikpome Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality, was discovered lifeless at a guest house in Akatsi on 8 July 2026. Citi 97.3 FM first reported the news.
Authorities have yet to determine what caused his death, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Death of Glikpome Basic School headteacher
No further details about the teacher's identity have been made public at this stage.
His school serves the Akatsi South Municipality, a district in the southern part of the Volta Region.
The guest house where he was found is located within Akatsi, the same town that hosts the municipal capital of Akatsi South.
Read more about the death of the Glikpome Basic School in the Instagram post below.
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YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ayzia J Toledo, a 22-year-old content creator and model from Bristol, Pennsylvania, reportedly died on Sunday. July 6, 2026, following a fatal car crash in Deptford Township, New Jersey.
Toledo lost control of her BMW while travelling on Route 55. The vehicle veered off the road, flipped, and collided with a tree.
Her front-seat passenger, Henrietta Carter, also 22 and from Darby, Pennsylvania, did not survive the crash.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh