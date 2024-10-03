Retired Ghanaian professional footballer Stephen Appiah took to social media to celebrate his son, Rodney Appiah, as he turned a year older

He dropped handsome photos and videos of his son training in the gym and playing football on the field

Many people took to the comments to celebrate Rodney on his birthday, while others talked about his football talent

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Retired Ghanaian professional footballer Stephen Appiah celebrated his son, Rodney Appiah's birthday with a heartwarming post on social media.

Stephen Appiah celebrates his son's birthday, Rodney Appiah. Image Credit: @stephenappiahofficial

Source: Instagram

Stephen Appiah celebrates his son

Stephen Appiah took to his Instagram page to share handsome photos and videos of his son to mark his birthday.

The carousel post contained videos of him displaying his incredible football talent on the field and a photo of him battling it out on the field with Stephen Appiah's friend and former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari.

Without disclosing Rodney's age, the former Black Stars captain wrote a touching message to celebrate him.

In his message, he wished his son a happy birthday and noted that he admired the strong young man he had become.

"I admire the strong, young man you’ve become. Happy birthday. Son! @rodney_appiah," Stephen wrote on Instagram.

Acknowledging his father's sweet Instagram post, Rodney commented by thanking him and then adding the saluting face and red hard emojis.

"Thank you 🫡❤️," Rodney wrote in the comments.

Stephen Appiah's son, Rodney Appiah.

Ghanaians celebrate Rodney Appiah

Many Ghanaian celebrities and Stephen Appiah's fans from around the world thronged the comment section to leave heartwarming birthday messages for his son, Rodney Appiah.

Below are some of the lovely messages:

ozlenenfener

"He should play football in Fenerbahçe 💛💙"

princedavidosei

"Blessed birthday Rod 👑 🎂🎉 Greatness"

drpoundsofficial

"Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎈🎉 family"

mrfitnessgh

"Happy birthday my humble Brother @rodney_appiah ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 enjoy your day"

h.i.m.sellasie

"Happy Birthday @rodney_appiah Best Wishes!! Prayers Up For All Aspirations"

chapuzat

"Happy birthday king 👑, long life 🎂🙏🏿"

papson3947

"Joyeux anniversaire 🎂🎉🎊🎈 je vous souhaite une longue vie pleine de bènédictions santé Bonheur joie paix l'amour que Dieu te béni 🤲🏽"

papson3947

"Enjoy your special day God bless you"

Stephen Appiah flaunts handsome son

YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah celebrated his son Larry Appiah on his birthday.

The retired footballer shared photos of his son looking fashionable while expressing love and admiration for him.

Ghanaians expressed admiration for Larry, while others wished him a happy birthday and left sweet messages in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh