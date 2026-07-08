Asamoah Gyan has shared a beautiful video of his only daughter, Ohemaa, to mark her ninth birthday on July 8, 2026

The former Black Stars captain described Ohemaa as his princess and asked fans to join him in celebrating her

Gyan's birthday post drew reactions from his manager, Sammy Anim, and other followers of his page

Asamoah Gyan is beaming with fatherly pride after his only daughter, Zelda Love Abena Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, rang in her 12th birthday on Tuesday, July 8, 2026.

Asamoah Gyan's Only Daughter Turns 12, Looks Big and Tall in Beautiful Birthday Video

Source: Instagram

The Ghana all-time top scorer took to Instagram to honour the occasion, sharing a lovely video of the young birthday girl.

The slideshow video showed images of Ohemaa appearing all grown up with a graceful and fashionable appearance, combining a minimalist black outfit with bold gold accessories for an elegant Afro-chic style.

She smiled warmly while looking at her smartphone, giving the impression that she was enjoying a conversation or reading something pleasant.

Ohemaa is the only girl among the three children Gyan shares with his ex-wife, Gifty, making her a particularly special figure in the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker's life.

Alongside the video, Gyan posted a heartfelt message urging his followers to join in the celebration.

"Somebody help me wish my Princess(Ohemaa)a wonderful Happy Birthday. Daddy loves you so much ❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the video.

See the video of Asamoah Gyan's daughter as shared on Instagram below:

Born in 2014, Ohemaa is growing up as the daughter of one of Ghana's most celebrated footballers.

Gyan, who retired from professional football, remains a towering figure in Ghanaian sporting history, having scored more international goals for the Black Stars than any other player in the country's history.

Reactions to Asamoah Gyan's daughter's birthday video

The post quickly attracted attention from several notable Ghanaian personalities, including Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim, Kwaku Manu, and others who flooded the comments with warm birthday wishes for the young girl.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

sammy_anim said:

"Happy birthday to our Most Beautiful 😍. Uncle still has the gun, so you are safe."

skyyyyyyyy_baby said:

"Happy birthday, Ohemaa 😍😍😍 daddy's photocopy."

scafuk2000 said:

"Happy birthday.🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 Enjoy your SPECIAL day. GOD BLESS🙏🏾🙌🏾

ohemaantriwaaagyemanfrimpong said:

"Happy blessed, my beautiful princess. Age gracefully, sweetheart 🙏🏽🎂🥂🍾🍓❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉."

akosuagyamfuaaagyeman said:

"Errr, so soon, Ohenmaa, you so beautiful and pretty; blessed birthday baby girl."

the_bilionaires_wife said:

"What an eye-piercing beauty😍. I wish her a long life with good health. May God bless her with the best of everything she desires and make her great among her peers 🎊🎉 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️."

Asamoah Gyan excites fans with his birthday message to his only daughter, Ohemaa. Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Stephen Appiah celebrates Rodney on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian professional footballer Stephen Appiah took to social media to celebrate his son, Rodney Appiah, as he turned a year older.

He dropped handsome photos and videos of his son training in the gym and playing football on the field.

Many people took to the comments to celebrate Rodney on his birthday, while others talked about his football talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh