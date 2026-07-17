Akuapem Poloo dismissed rumours that she dated AMG Armani in a TikTok video shared on July 16, 2026

The actress said she first encountered Armani at AMG Deuces' wedding in 2021, where the groom had personally invited her

Poloo added that even Asantewaa knows there has never been anything romantic between her and Armani

Akuapem Poloo has firmly put to rest claims linking her romantically to AMG Armani, the musician known as Asantewaa's baby daddy, after her name was dragged into the pair's reported relationship troubles.

Akuapem Poloo denies ever dating Asantewaa's baby daddy, AMG Armani. Photo source: @asantewaaaa, @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

The actress and social media personality took to TikTok on July 16, 2026, to address the speculation head-on, making it clear that she does not usually dignify rumours with a response but felt this particular allegation was too far-fetched to let slide.

"I am growing, and I've decided to stop reacting to any news I hear about myself. But I think this one, I need to clear the air. I learnt that Asantewaa and AMG Armani are having some issues, and people are tagging me in it. Some are saying I am happy because they have broken up and that I used to date AMG Armani. You people should get close to Armani and ask him if he has ever proposed to me," she said.

Poloo traces 1st meeting with Armani

Poloo went further, pinpointing the exact circumstances under which she first laid eyes on AMG Armani. She said their paths crossed at AMG Deuces' wedding in 2021, an event she attended at the groom's invitation, and that before that occasion, she had no acquaintance with Armani at all.

"The first time I met Armani was at AMG Deuces' wedding. He invited me to his wedding, and that was my first time seeing AMG Armani. So where did the story that I dated him come from?" she asked.

She also pushed back on the broader habit of reading her social media activity as a window into her private life, explaining that what she posts online is often driven by trends or promotional motives rather than personal revelations.

"I told you guys that I have never posted my relationship on social media. If you see anything, it's for trends. Maybe I want to hype something or someone's song. I don't post my private life on social media," she noted.

Asantewaa knows the truth, Poloo says

Wrapping up her rebuttal, Poloo invoked Asantewaa herself as proof that no romance ever existed between her and Armani.

She conceded there was nothing inherently impossible about such a pairing but was categorical that it simply never materialised.

"Even Asantewaa herself knows that I have never dated Armani. Armani has never proposed to me. We have never gone out. It's not that he isn't a guy I could go out with, but we have never tried it," she added.

See the TikTok video of Akuapem Poloo's reaction to the AMG Armani dating rumours below:

Asantewaa hospitalised after Armani breakup announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa had been hospitalised after her breakup with AMG Armani and her public feud with her brother, Kay Verli.

A video of her in hospital suggested that the content creator was pregnant with her third child.

Source: YEN.com.gh