Prophet Roja has delivered a fresh prophecy about broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa during an interview on Nhyira FM

The prophet claimed the recent assault on Okatakyie was minor compared to what he spiritually foresaw ahead

Okatakyie Afrifa recently appeared in court and was granted GH¢100,000 bail over an alleged NPP election disruption

Prophet Roja has shared another prophecy concerning broadcaster and politician Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, claiming that the challenges currently facing him are only the beginning of what lies ahead.

Prophet Roja drops a fresh doom prophecy about the journalist Okatakyie Afrifa amid his legal battle. Image credit: DeLighter Roja, Okatakyie Afrifa

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a recent interview on Nhyira FM, the prophet referred to the alleged assault involving Okatakyie and stated that the incident was minor compared to what he claimed to have seen spiritually.

According to Prophet Roja, a more serious ordeal could confront the broadcaster if prayers are not offered on his behalf.

"The beating he has received is small," Prophet Roja claimed, adding that he foresaw a much more severe incident in the future.

He alleged that Okatakyie could be beaten mercilessly and even trampled upon during the incident. The prophet further claimed that the alleged attack could leave the broadcaster in a coma for as long as two weeks.

Prophet Roja did not specify when the alleged incident could occur but urged prayers to avert what he described as an impending danger.

His latest comments come just days after Okatakyie Afrifa made headlines over his arrest and subsequent court appearance in connection with the alleged disruption of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Afigya Sekyere East Constituency Executive Elections. The broadcaster was later granted GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties by the Nsuta Circuit Court.

The prophecy has since generated conversations on social media, with some people expressing concern over the prediction.

Prophet Roja has previously made prophecies concerning Okatakyie Afrifa, with one of his earlier predictions resurfacing online after the broadcaster's recent legal troubles.

The latest remarks have once again drawn attention to the prophet's comments about the outspoken media personality.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the prophecy for Okatakyie Afrifa is below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's Okatakyie Afrifa prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Roja's prophecy.

@unknown:

"hmmmm."

@Rose Afrifa:

"Pls help my uncle for us."

@Yaa Nkansah:

"Please help him, men of God."

@Sleek:

"So he went to law school to be beaten 🤔🤔."

@Opore:

"Powerful man of God currently 🙏."

Prophet Roja opens up on key challenge

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Roja admitted he struggles to fully observe one of the Bible's key commandments despite being a man of God.

His comments generated widespread discussion, with many Ghanaians debating how biblical teachings should be interpreted and applied in everyday life.

Source: YEN.com.gh