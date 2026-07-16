Asantewaa responded after a social media user wished her business would fail amid her ongoing breakup drama

The TikToker shared a firm message, saying she wished the fan double portions of whatever they wished for her

Her response has surfaced as conversations surrounding her split from AMG Armani continue online

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has responded after a social media user appeared to wish failure upon her business amid the ongoing attention surrounding her breakup with AMG Armani.

Asantewaa responds after a social media user wished for her business to fail amid her ongoing breakup drama. Image credit: Asantewaa (TikTok/Instagram).

Source: Instagram

The influencer, whose real name is Martina Dwamena, has remained in the spotlight since confirming that she had ended her relationship with her boyfriend and baby daddy.

She first sparked concern after posting an emotional video of herself in tears before later confirming during a TikTok Live session that she had chosen peace and self-priority.

Since then, several old videos and discussions about her relationship have resurfaced online, with many social media users continuing to weigh in on the situation.

Asantewaa responds to fan's harsh message

Asantewaa shared a screenshot of an exchange with a social media user who commented:

"Oh God please collapse her business for me."

The TikToker replied with a lengthy message while sharing a video featuring Sarkodie's "Strength of a Woman" playing in the background.

She wrote:

"Whatever you wish for me, I wish you double portions of that! My business will never collapse. In Jesus' name. Don't even annoy my genuine followers to full up my various branches in their numbers. No weapon fashioned against my business will ever prosper. You think God is from your village?"

The TikTok post shared by Asantewaa to hit back at a harsh comment from a fan is below.

Fans rally behind Asantewaa after her response

Many social media users threw their support behind Asantewaa after she responded to the harsh comment, encouraging her to stay strong as she navigates the breakup.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

🅰️kosua🤍 wrote:

"Eiiii who this on my sister page la 😳 God is not blind. It shall not happen because we serve a living God. Sis, I dey your back. 🙏🔥"

@mz said:

"Aaahh is the person serious or just joking? Cause eeeiii."

Akosuasimple😜 commented:

"Don't mind him sis. It just want engagement nso 3nfa. Wei deɛ bayi bonsam paa. Pray you reach where she is and stop hating. God got you sis. Awww why do they want to put pepper in your healing wounds."

Ahma burner❤️🔥 added:

"They think God works like dat errr… God will bless you more because you are hardworking."

MaamePadusii💕 wrote:

"Eeeii some people have vim oo 😳 cos how."

Asantewaa responds to brother's criticism

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Asantewaa publicly responded after her brother, Kay Verli, criticised her breakup announcement and accused her of seeking sympathy online.

The influencer fired back by recounting how she financially supported him after the death of their parents, including paying his school fees, as the family dispute unfolded publicly.

Source: YEN.com.gh