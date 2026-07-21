Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle has reportedly died at the age of 18 following a tragic car accident in Frederick, Maryland

Her father confirmed that the young Deaf actress suffered serious injuries in the crash and died while being transported to the hospital

Kaylee gained global recognition for playing Jia in the MonsterVerse films, with her performances praised for promoting authentic Deaf representation in Hollywood

Hollywood is mourning the heartbreaking loss of young actress Kaylee Hottle, best known for her role as Jia in the Godzilla vs. Kong film series, after she reportedly died in a tragic car accident at the age of 18.

Rising Hollywood star Kaylee Hottle dies in heartbreaking car crash. Image credit: Kaylee Hottle

Source: UGC

The promising Deaf actress passed away on Tuesday following a crash in Frederick, Maryland.

The devastating news was confirmed by her father, Joshua Hottle, who shared the update in an emotional Facebook Live video using American Sign Language.

According to him, Kaylee suffered severe injuries in the accident and died while being transported to the hospital.

Kaylee Hottle rose to international fame in 2021 after portraying Jia, the young Deaf girl who formed a unique bond with King Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong.

She reprised the role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024, earning widespread praise for her heartfelt performance and helping bring greater representation for the Deaf community in Hollywood.

Born on May 1, 2007, Kaylee came from a multi-generational Deaf family and was a senior at the Texas School for the Deaf. Before breaking into Hollywood, she appeared in a commercial for an ASL communication app, which eventually led to her being cast in the MonsterVerse franchise.

She also made a guest appearance in Magnum P.I. and received a Saturn Award nomination for Best Younger Performer in a Film in 2024.

Check out the announcement on X below:

Following the announcement of her death, tributes poured in from fans, colleagues and members of the Deaf community, who remembered her as a talented, kind and inspiring young actress whose career had only just begun.

Her performances left a lasting mark on audiences around the world, making her passing an especially painful loss for the entertainment industry.

Hollywood actor Stephen Hibbert passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hollywood actor Stephen Hibbert passed away at the age of 68.

Entertainment news outlets reported that the Pulp Fiction movie star died following a heart attack on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The untimely demise of Stephen Hibbert triggered sad reactions from fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh