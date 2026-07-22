Ajagurajah has reacted to reports that Koforidua King Promise, Robest, has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment

The spiritual leader claimed Robest’s family planned to visit him and plead for help, but he firmly rejected their request

Ajagurajah’s comments have revived their previous public feud, during which Robest allegedly insulted and cursed him in viral videos

Controversial Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has broken his silence following reports about the condition of content creator Robest, who has recently become the subject of widespread discussion on social media.

Ajagurajah claims Koforidua King Promise’s family sought his help after a reported psychiatric admission. Image credit: Ajagurajah, Dek360Ghana, Robestgh

Source: UGC

In a video circulating online, Ajagurajah claimed that Robest, who had publicly insulted and cursed him during a past feud, is currently receiving treatment at the psychiatric unit of Koforidua Central Hospital.

Ajagurajah claimed:

"Robest, who has been insulting me, is mad and currently admitted at the Koforidua Central Hospital psychiatric unit."

Watch the X video of Ajagurajah's reaction below:

The spiritual leader further alleged that members of Robest's family had expressed an intention to visit him to plead for his intervention. However, Ajagurajah said he was unwilling to receive them.

Ajagurajah rejected family's alleged request

According to Ajagurajah, he has no interest in meeting Robest's relatives despite their reported plans to seek his help.

He said:

"His family members said they are coming to beg me, but no. I don't need any of them here. No one should ever come to my house."

His remarks have since sparked intense reactions on social media, with many users expressing sympathy for Robest while others debated Ajagurajah's response.

Robest's past feud resurfaces

Ajagurajah's comments have also revived discussions about his previous public fallout with Robest. During their feud, the content creator criticised the spiritual leader in several viral videos, directing insults and curses at him.

Following the latest developments, some social media users have speculated about a possible connection between that disagreement and Robest's reported condition.

However, there is no verified evidence linking the two events, and the claims remain unconfirmed. Neither Robest's family nor Koforidua Central Hospital has publicly commented on Ajagurajah's assertions.

As conversations continue online, many Ghanaians have called for compassion and urged the public to avoid mocking Robest while hoping he receives the care and support he needs.

Ajagurajah cautioned Abu Trica against online provocations

YEN.com.gh on May 19, 2026, reported that the founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Kwabena Asiamah, advised social media personality Frederick Kumi to stay away from social media if he truly intends to secure his freedom and avoid further legal troubles.

The spiritual leader’s comments come shortly after Abu Trica was released from police custody following a prolonged legal process linked to attempts to extradite him to the United States over allegations involving money laundering and romance scams.

Source: YEN.com.gh