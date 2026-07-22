DJ Viper of Asempa FM claims he personally saw King Promise lookalike Robest showing worrying signs of mental distress in Koforidua

According to DJ Viper, Robest’s father arrived in a taxi and said he would seek help from spiritual leader Ajagurajah

Robest’s previous feud with Ajagurajah has resurfaced online, although there is no evidence linking the disagreement to his reported condition

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DJ Viper of Asempa FM has shared a worrying account about Robest, the popular Ghanaian social media personality known for resembling award-winning musician King Promise.

Content creator Robest reportedly in mental distress as family seeks Ajagurajah's help. Image credit: Robest GH, Ajagurajah men's movement

Source: UGC

According to the radio presenter, he personally saw Robest in a distressing condition in Koforidua after some people called him to check on the content creator.

DJ Viper recounted seeing Robest

DJ Viper claimed:

“I know Robest, the King Promise lookalike in Koforidua. The sad news is that what I saw with my own eyes is that Robest has gone mad. I mean it; I am an eyewitness.”

He explained that Robest was showing troubling signs, prompting those present to contact his father to come for him.

He stated:

“When they came to call me, I went to check on him. We called his father to come and take him away in a taxi. He is showing signs, and when I saw him, I became very sad.”

DJ Viper further disclosed that Robest’s father said he would take his son to Koforidua before seeking assistance from controversial spiritual leader Ajagurajah.

Robest’s Ajagurajah feud resurfaces

The news has revived discussions about Robest’s previous public disagreement with Ajagurajah.

During their heated feud, the King Promise lookalike reportedly insulted the spiritual leader, prompting the spiritual leader to direct curses at him in videos that circulated online.

Watch the X video below of DJ Viper's recount:

Following DJ Viper’s account and the father’s alleged decision to seek Ajagurajah’s help, some social media users have wondered whether Robest’s reported condition is connected to the past confrontation.

However, there is currently no evidence linking the disagreement with Robest’s condition. The speculation surrounding curses or spiritual consequences has also not been confirmed by his family, medical professionals or Ajagurajah.

Robest rose to prominence through comedy videos and public appearances alongside other Ghanaian celebrity lookalikes.

Sharaf Mahama gifted Robest an iPhone 13

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, gifted Robest GH a new iPhone 13.

The content creator, in a TikTok video, expressed gratitude to the President's son for the gesture.

Many Ghanaians who came across Robest GH's video took to the comment section to thank Sharaf for showing love to the content creator.

Source: YEN.com.gh