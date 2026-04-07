Asare Richard, who led the MrBeast school project to transform learning in Akim Mante, has reportedly been demoted despite his efforts, leaving the community and educators amazed and concerned

In an emotional interview, Richard detailed how his unexpected demotion from Assistant Director II to Principal Superintendent had affected his family and left him seeking clarity from authorities

The ultramodern teachers’ facility built by MrBeast in Ghana has captured massive attention online, earning praise for its design, comfort, and recognition of educators’ dedication to students

The headmaster of the newly built school by YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) in Akim Mante, Eastern Region, Ghana, has allegedly been demoted, raising concerns among residents and loved ones.

Asare Richard faces demotion despite leading MrBeast's transformative school project in Ghana. Image credit: afrika.world/Instagram, OSY TV/ YouTube

Source: UGC

In an interview with OSY TV on April 4, 2026, the headmaster, Asare Richard, shared that the government reduced his rank despite his contributions to the school project.

“Instead of the promotion I expected, I received a message demoting me from Assistant Director II to Principal Superintendent,” he said.

Richard explained that the demotion comes with a salary reduction, which has caused added strain as he supports his family, including children, a spouse, and aged parents. He further stated that he does not understand the reasoning behind the decision and is seeking official clarity.

The school, part of MrBeast’s global 10-school initiative, was constructed to replace a dilapidated facility in the community. The project also included a water well, kitchen, and bathroom facilities, offering much-needed infrastructure for students and residents.

This development has sparked conversations online, with many questioning the rationale behind the demotion, given the headmaster’s role in successfully implementing the project.

Watch the full interview with Asare Richard in the Instagram video below.

Inside MrBeast’s ultramodern teacher facility in Ghana

MrBeast also created an unforgettable moment in Ghana when he gifted two young teachers a fully furnished home built close to the school where they teach.

Rather than simply handing them the keys, he turned the gift into an emotional experience.

The teachers were blindfolded and gently led toward the house, unaware of what was waiting for them.

When the blindfolds were removed, their reactions were priceless.

Their dumbfoundedness quickly turned into excitement and gratitude as they stepped into their brand-new residence.

Inside the stylish house MrBeast built for Ghanaian educators, featuring a well-curated interior and impressive finishing. Image credit: MrBeast

Source: Youtube

Inside house MrBeast gifted Ghanaian teachers

The interior of the house reflected careful attention to detail.

The living area was decorated with beautiful couches arranged around a stylish centre table, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Ultramodern furniture blended perfectly with the crisp white painted walls, giving the space a clean and elegant look.

Decorative flowers added a refreshing touch, while louvre blade windows allowed natural light to brighten the entire room.

The floors were neatly finished with glossy tiles that enhanced the modern feel of the space.

Elegant interior doors, including a solid Turkish-style entrance, added both durability and class.

Carefully selected chairs and tables completed the setting, transforming the house into a comfortable and dignified home.

Watch the YouTube video below:

For the two teachers, the gift represented more than shelter. It symbolised recognition for their dedication and sacrifice in shaping young minds.

In that emotional moment, it was clear that the gift went beyond generosity.

It was a heartfelt appreciation for educators who serve their community daily.

The smiles and repeated words of gratitude showed just how meaningful the gesture truly was.

MrBeast crowned chief in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular American YouTuber MrBeast is making headlines in Ghana after reports emerged that he has been named “Chief of Development” following a $1 million investment to transform a local community.

The content creator, known in real life as Jimmy Donaldson, is famous for his jaw-dropping giveaways and large-scale charity projects.

But beyond the viral videos and challenges, he has steadily built a reputation for using his platform to fund meaningful change across the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh